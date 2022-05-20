Award-winning writer offers workshop at Gilley 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Award-winning writer and mixed media artist Annaliese Jakimides teaches the first of four writing workshops at the Wendell Gilley Museum on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to noon.

For writing inspiration, participants will use the museum’s permanent collection and current exhibits, including paintings by David Sibley, photographs by David Speiser, carvings by Wendell Gilley, Hank Tyler, Elmer Crowell and Steve Valleau and linocut prints by Sherrie York.

Jakimides loves the way this type of writing opens unexpected doors, saying, “It provides an endless stream of possible entries into writing.”

Participants will write a few short pieces and have opportunities to share their work if they choose.

Jakimides is the winner of the Acadia Prize in Poetry and has more than 500 pieces in magazines, journals, anthologies and newspapers, and broadcast online and on radio. She has multiple Pushcart Prize nominations and has been a finalist for the Maine Literary Awards in both poetry and nonfiction, as well as for the Stephen Dunn Poetry Prize.

A native of inner-city Boston, Jakimides moved to northern Maine and raised a family, growing almost all their food and pumping water by hand. She currently lives in an apartment overlooking the copper dome of the Bangor Public Library. She also teaches writing and in addition to working with urban environmental justice organizations and international arts groups, she has developed humanities programs for schools and discussed life through the lens of children’s literature in a variety of settings, including prisons, community centers and libraries.

This event will be held in-person only at the museum and costs $25 per person. Space is limited and registration is required at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.