Award-winning pianist to perform at Northeast Harbor Library

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Internationally renowned pianist Dr. Donna Coleman is coming to the Northeast Harbor Library Wednesday, Sept. 7, to perform a concert of works by Bach, Chopin, Gershwin, Gottschalk and others.

The program starts at 5:30 p.m. and will include a setting of a hymn by J.S. Bach and Fryderyk Chopin’s fourth Ballade. Coleman will play songs by Harold Arlen, George and Ira Gershwin, and the traditional Scottish sea chanty, “One More Day, My John.” She will also perform folk tunes arranged by Australian composer Percy Aldrige Grainger, employing his unique approach to pianistic sound effects and tone colors.

Coleman is an award-winning concert pianist, recording artist, author, performance researcher and master teacher whose career spans half a century. She interprets and performs a wide range of musical styles in her performances, from Bach to ragtime and stride to contemporary compositions and free improvisations in which she collaborates with many of Australia’s premiere jazz musicians.

This free event will be held in person at the library with a virtual option as well. Attendance will be limited to 30 people in person, so registration is required. For more information or to register for in-person or virtual attendance, click here. Masks are required for the in-person event.