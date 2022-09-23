Award-winning illustrator to speak at Stone Barn Farm 

BAR HARBOR — Island Readers & Writers and Maine Coast Heritage Trust will host author and illustrator Sophie Blackall at Stone Barn Farm Preserve from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, to celebrate the release of her new picture book, “Farmhouse.”

Blackall is the author and illustrator of dozens of books, including Caldecott Medal-winning titles “Hello Lighthouse” and “Finding Winnie” (written by Lindsay Mattick and illustrated by Blackall). The children’s series Ivy & Bean, illustrated by Blackall and written by Annie Barrows, was recently adapted for a Netflix series. Blackall is also the proprietor of creative retreat called Milkwood in New York.

“Farmhouse” is a story that follows the daily lives of 12 children born and raised in a farmhouse, based on a real house where Blackall salvaged artifacts such as wallpaper and fabric to create her collaged illustrations.

Stone Barn Farm Preserve was chosen to host this event due to the 19th century buildings on the property undergoing renovation and preservation much like the farmhouse in Blackall’s story. Blackall will read her book and discuss its creation and her life as an author and illustrator. A representative of MCHT will talk about the renovations underway at Stone Barn Farm Preserve. Copies of “Farmhouse” will be available for purchase and signing, with proceeds benefiting IRW and MCHT’s programs.

This event is free and will be held outdoors. In the event of rain, check IRW’s website for an updated location. There are no restroom facilities available at Stone Barn Farm Preserve at this time.

IRW is a nonprofit headquartered in Southwest Harbor with a mission to inspire a love of reading and learning in children living on Maine’s coastal islands and in rural Washington County. To date, IRW has distributed more than 26,000 books to Maine children.