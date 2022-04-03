Award-winning artist to teach online watercolor course 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Award-winning artist Barry van Dusen will teach “Watercolor Techniques for Nature Artists” for the Wendell Gilley Museum online on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Van Dusen will cover the basics of wash, glazing and dry-brush, along with some other useful but less common techniques, and will explore some color mixtures that are especially useful for painting nature subjects. Using step-by-step examples and a simple demonstration, he will help students demystify the wash sequence by applying the concepts of shadow pattern and local color.

“And, of course, we’ll HAVE FUN while we learn together!” he said.

Van Dusen is an internationally lauded wildlife artist. He is a full member of London’s Society of Wildlife Artists, and his work has been exhibited in galleries in the U.S. and Europe, including as part of the prestigious Birds in Art exhibition mounted by the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Museum every year. At the invitation of the Artists for Nature Foundation, he has traveled to Spain, Ireland, England, Israel, India and Peru, to work alongside other wildlife artists to raise money for conservation of threatened habitats. His articles and paintings have been featured in Bird Watcher’s Digest, Birding and Yankee magazines, and he has illustrated a variety of natural history books and pocket guides in association with the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

The cost of the class is $40 per person. Sign up on the Gilley’s website at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.