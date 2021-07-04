Author’s new book is a blend of memoir and family history 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — On Wednesday, July 7, at 5:30 p.m., the Northeast Harbor Library will host an author’s visit via Zoom by Julie Metz to talk about her book, “Eva and Eve – A Search for my Mother’s Lost Childhood and What a War Left Behind.”

The book’s title refers to the author’s mother, who was born Eva in 1928 in Vienna and later, after fleeing Nazi persecution in 1940, changed her name to Eve when she became a new American. After the author’s mother died, Julie inherited a stash of photographs and paper documents. Like many children of Holocaust survivors, she only knew fragments of her mother’s early life.

The book is a vivid account of Metz’s mother’s lost childhood in wartime Austria and the parallels Metz sees between that time and present-day America.

Metz is the New York Times author of “Perfection” and has written for the New York Times, Salon, Dame, Glamour, Slice and Coastal Living. She lives in New York’s Hudson Valley and spends as much time as possible in Maine on Swan’s Island.

To sign up for this talk, either call the Northeast Harbor Library at (207) 276-3333 or email [email protected].