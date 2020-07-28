Authors and artist discuss “Christina’s World” 

BAR HARBOR— Author Christina Baker Kline and chief curator of the Farnsworth Art Museum Michael K. Komanecky will discuss the painting“Christina’s World,” by Andrew Wyeth, during a conversation moderated by art historian Carl Little on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. on Zoom with the JesupMemorial Library. Kline will discuss her interpretation of “Christina’s World” as an author, and Komanecky will focus on the painting’s and Wyeth’s impact from the art world.

Kline is the author of bestselling book “A Piece of the World,” a work of fiction that focuses on Christina Olson, the woman depicted in “Christina’s World.” In the book, she weaves fact with fiction and brings Olson to life focusing on what Olson’s life was like and her connection with Wyeth. As she wrote the book, Kline spent three years researching Olson, Wyeth and immersing herself in “Christina’s World.”

Komanecky is the chief curator of the Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland. The Farnsworth owns the Olson House, which is the subject of numerous works of art by Wyeth, including “Christina’s World.” Wyeth’s series of drawings, watercolors and tempera paintings featuring Christina Olson, her brother Alvaro and the house itself, occupied Wyeth from 1939–1968. In 1944, the Farnsworth bought six works by the young artist and mounted a major exhibition of his work in 1951. The Farnsworth has more than 25 works by Wyeth as well as examples by other artistmembers of the family.

Attendees can preorder copies of Kline’s novel, “The Exiles,” through co-sponsor,Sherman’s Books, online at shermans.com, by calling (207) 288-3161 or at theirBar Harbor location at 56 Main Street. Registration for this event is required at https://jesuplibrary.org/event/wyeth or email [email protected]