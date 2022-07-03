Author to discuss writing at the Jesup July 7

BAR HARBOR — Shawn Nocher’s new novel, “The Precious Jules,” examines the line between selfishness and love. Join Nocher for an author talk as she discusses her book and writing at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the Jesup Memorial Library.

Nocher is the author of the critically acclaimed novel “A Hand to Hold in Deep Water.” Her short stories and nonfiction articles have been published in SmokeLong Quarterly, Pithead Chapel, MoonPark Review, Writer’s Digest and Electric Literature, among others. In addition to being an author, Nocher teaches in the Master of Arts writing program at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland.

This event is cosponsored by Sherman’s Books. Copies of Nocher’s book will be on sale at the event, at any of Sherman’s locations, online at www.shermans.com or by calling (207) 288-3161.

Register at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/nocher or email [email protected].