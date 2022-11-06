Author to discuss maritime tragedy that hit close to home

BAR HARBOR — Time was that the only means of travel to the new, glamorous and growing resort of Bar Harbor was through a small, rural point of land in the small town of Hancock to catch the ferry. Mac Smith will speak about his new book, “Disaster at the Bar Harbor Ferry,” at Jesup Memorial Library, 7 p.m. Nov. 10. The book tells the true story of what was, at the time, Maine’s deadliest disaster.

The heartbreaking tale starts on Aug. 6, 1899, with the arrival of a train from Bangor overcrowded with passengers anxious to be among the first to cross the bay. Their rush for a ferry with too few seats turned a casual summer Sunday outing into a scene of chaos, tragedy, death and heroism.

Smith is a Navy veteran of the first Gulf War and former reporter for The Bar Harbor Times. He lives in Stockton Springs in the village of Sandy Point and is also the author of “Mainers on the Titanic,” “Peyton Place Comes Home to Maine,” “Maine’s Hail to the Chief” and “Siege at the State House.”

Copies of the book will be on sale at the event and are also available at Sherman’s Books in Bar Harbor.

This event is a hybrid program and registration is required to attend either in person or on Zoom. Register at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/smith or email [email protected].