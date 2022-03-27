Author talk explores female ambition

BAR HARBOR—Join author Kathleen Stone at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, for a virtual talk with the Jesup Memorial Library to close out Women’s History Month. Stone will talk about her book, “They Called Us Girls: Stories of Female Ambition from Suffrage to Mad Men,” which shares the true stories of seven women, all born before 1935, who worked in male-dominated fields.

At the end of World War II, more American women worked outside the home than ever. But when men returned home, politicians, corporations and television shows began to portray the ideal women as a housewife.

Many women left the workforce, but those who stayed wanted something different. “They Called Us Girls” shares the stories of seven of these women – a doctor, lawyer, artist, physicist, executive director and intelligence officer.

Stone knows something about female ambition. As a lawyer, she was a law clerk to a federal judge, a litigation partner in a law firm and senior counsel at a financial institution. She also taught seminars on American law in six foreign countries, including as a Fulbright senior specialist. Her work has been published in Ploughshares, Arts Fuse, Los Angeles Review of Books, Timberline Review and The Writer’s Chronicle. Stone holds graduate degrees from Boston University School of Law and the Bennington Writing Seminars and lives in Boston.

This event is co-sponsored by Sherman’s Books and copies of Stone’s book can be purchased at any of their locations, online at www.shermans.com or by calling their Bar Harbor store at (207) 288-3161.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, fill out the form at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/stone or email [email protected]