Author falls under Rachel Field’s spell

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Author Robin Clifford Wood will give an online talk about her book, “The Field House: A Writer’s Life Lost and Found on an Island in Maine,” on Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

The book is a biography memoir hybrid that recounts the life of Rachel Field, a renowned author, poet, playwright and rising Hollywood success in the early 20th century. Field died at age 47 of pneumonia at the height of her career. Field’s once-cherished summer home on Sutton Island became the property of Wood in the 1990s. Wood soon fell under the spell of island, house and Field herself, and spent 10 years learning all she could about her.

Wood has a bachelor’s degree in art from Yale University, a master’s degree in English from the University of Rochester, and a master’s degree in creative writing from the Stonecoast program at the University of Southern Maine.

Wood lives in central Maine with her husband and dogs. “The Field House” is her first book.

To register, go to https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/8421350.