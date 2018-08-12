Author event, book sale set

MOUNT DESERT — Maine children’s book author Tamra Wight will be on hand to sign copies of her popular “Cooper and Packrat” series at Island Readers & Writers’ (IRW) Pop-Up Bookshop at the Northeast Harbor Marina Green on Thursday, Aug. 16. The orange IRW tent will be next to the weekly farmer’s market.

Wight will be in attendance from 9 – 11 a.m. with her two recent Cooper and Packrat books: “Mystery on Pine Lake” and “Mystery of the Bear Cub.”

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a book sale featuring titles by Maine authors including Ashley Bryan, Christina Baker-Kline, Chris Van Dusen, Paul Janeczko, Lynn Plourde will be for sale, as well as selections from IRW’s annual summer booklist.

“The Pop-Up Bookshop is a great opportunity for families to meet children’s book authors and encourage summer reading,’” said IRW Executive Director Jan Coates. “Bringing readers together with books and their creators inspires readers of all ages.”

IRW is a nonprofit organization based in Southwest Harbor that brings children’s book authors, illustrators and other book-centered experiences to schools and communities on the outer islands and in Washington County.

Visit www.islandreadersandwriters.org.