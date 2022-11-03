Astrophotographer to give tips on night sky pics

MOUNT DESERT — Astrophotography is no longer limited to NASA and other organizations with big telescopes. Recent improvements in technology have enabled more amateurs to take amazing photographs of the night sky, from near objects such as the moon and the planets, to galaxies, nebulae and other objects in outer space.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m., the MDI Photo Club will be hosting a Zoom talk by award-winning amateur astrophotographer James Cahill. The public is welcome to join the presentation in which Cahill will share the equipment and techniques needed for night sky photography and show some of his stunning deep space photographs.

Cahill is an IT specialist by day and amateur astronomer and astrophotographer at night. His work is shot primarily in Bucks County, Pa., but he also visits dark sky areas in Maine, Pennsylvania and other states on the East Coast. His work in astrophotography ranges from capturing nearby solar system objects to deep sky objects and wide field shots of the Milky Way.

Cahill started with a webcam, imaging the moon and other planets. After that, he was hooked, adding equipment to start taking pictures of objects farther away like nebulae, galaxies and star clusters. Pairing a digital camera and using the telescope as a “lens” has enabled him to take pictures of what has always been his passion –the night sky.

Cahill recently received the patron’s award for the 2020 Phillips Mill Photography Exhibition, in New Hope, Pa. His astrophotography can be viewed on Instagram @jec_astrophotography.

Non-members of the MDI Photo Club who are interested in attending this presentation should send an email to [email protected] to receive the Zoom link.