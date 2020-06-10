Ashley Bryan’s book wins prestigious award

“Infinite Hope: A Black Artist’s Journey from World War II to Peace,” the award-winning book by long-time Islesford resident Ashley Bryan, has won another major award: the 2020 Boston Globe-Horn Book Award for non-fiction.

Presented annually since 1967, the Globe-Horn awards – which also are given for picture books and for fiction or poetry – are considered among the most prestigious honors in the field of children’s and young adult literature.

Bryan, now 96, is a renowned author, illustrator, multi-media artist and storyteller.

“Infinite Hope” tells of his experiences in the segregated U.S. Army in Europe during World War II and how his art helped him survive.

“Bryan’s present-day text serves as a kind of voice-over to the scores of images included: original paintings and drawings, letters, journal passages, photos, maps, and army posters,” reviewer Lolly Robinson wrote of “Infinite Hope” in The Horn Book Magazine. “This wealth of overlapping visual elements could have resulted in a cluttered presentation; instead, the dynamic book design and lavish production choices make this a fully immersive experience.”

“Infinite Hope,” published last year, was named a Kirkus Reviews Best Middle Grade Book of 2019. Lavishing praise on the book, Kirkus observed: “Watching Bryan generously transform the bittersweet into beauty is watching the meaning of art.”

“Infinite Hope” also has received a Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor Award and a Bologna Ragazzi Non-Fiction Special Mention Honor Award.

The book’s publisher, a division of Simon & Shuster, describes “Infinite Hope” as an “illuminating and moving memoir” that is “both a lesson in history and a testament to hope.”

Bryan’s Boston Globe-Horn Book Award is to be presented in October.