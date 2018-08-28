Artwork at Artemis

MOUNT DESERT–Prints by Jon Ho are part of a show opening Aug. 30 at the Artemis Gallery in Northeast Harbor, along with work by Linden O’Ryan, Louise Bourne and Ahni Kruger.

The prints are made from a single plexiglass plate to which he applies ink, using solvent and stencils, creating multiple layers with each consecutive pass through the press. Ho has been a local artist resident at the new Wyeth Family Studio Art Center at the University of Maine in Orono.

