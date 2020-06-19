Friday - Jun 19, 2020
PHOTO COURTESY OF ARTWAVES 

ArtWaves offers programs 

June 19, 2020 on Arts & living, Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR—ArtWaves has added new online children’sThey are Wet Felting: Scrubbies and Earth Balls, and Paperworks: Collage, Pop-ups and Vessels. Both are online workshops led by Carrie Eason, and the kits for each project can be picked up at ArtWaves.
To register, or for information, visit artwavesmdi.org. 

