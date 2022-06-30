ArtWaves members exhibit artwork at Southwest Harbor Library

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — ArtWaves members will have work on exhibit at the Southwest Harbor Public Library during July.

The exhibit will showcase landscape and portrait oil paintings, digital art and glass mosaic. Artists include Brian Caine, Christiane Cullens, Liz Cutler, Mark Kandutsch, Neil Ira Needleman, Kate Pickup McMullin, Mary Ternus, Toni Anne Wolfe and more.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information about the exhibit, call the library at (207) 244-7065 or go online to www.swhplibrary.org.