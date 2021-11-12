Arts Glances: Weaving exhibit, trio performance, food drive

Weaving exhibit on display at Jesup Memorial Library

BAR HARBOR — The weavings of Bar Harbor-based textile artist Laney Lloyd are on display during the month of November at the Jesup Memorial Library.

Lloyd started weaving in the 1970s. At the time she spun and dyed her own yarns and created clothing and wall hangings. Since then, she started weaving on more sophisticated looms and Lloyd now creates her weavings on a 16-harness, computerized loom. Her work focuses on the interplay of color, layers and structure.

“The repetitive rhythm of throwing the shuttle has a very meditative quality and provides a nurturing refuge for me during stressful times,” Lloyd said.

For more information on art shows at the Jesup, contact Laura Edwards at [email protected].

Harborside Trio performance

SOMESVILLE — The Harborside Trio will perform the songs of George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Stephen Sondheim at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Somesville Union Meeting House. The trio consists of soprano Cherie Magnello, baritone Carl Wrubel and pianist William Merrill. Donations are appreciated. Audience members must be masked.

Movie night

BAR HARBOR — The Criterion Theatre will be showing “Eternals” Nov. 12-22 at 7 p.m. The movie is rated PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality. Standard seat tickets are $8 and loge box tickets are $9. To purchase tickets, visit criteriontheatre.org or the Fandango app.

Bank sponsoring Sugar and Spice Drive

BAR HARBOR — All First National Bank branches will be collecting sweet treats and seasonings for local food pantries through Nov. 13.

First National Bank welcomes donations to your local branches. Valuable donations include cake, cookie, brownie and muffin mix, cinnamon, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder and taco seasoning.

“We knew we wanted our annual drive to make a meaningful impact,” said Sarah Dubay, community engagement officer at First National Bank. “After visiting many of the local food pantries in the communities we serve, the most requested items were spices, an essential item often forgotten, and sweet treats to bring joy, especially during the holiday season.”

First National Bank is an independent community bank with 17 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington and Penobscot counties.

For more information, call 1-800-564-3195 or visit www.thefirst.com.