Arts Glances: Three-day book sale, Steam Day at auto museum, call to artists

Opening at Artemis

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Artemis Gallery is having its third opening of the season 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 7.

Featured artists include photographer Winky Lewis, oil painter Bob Hiemstra, watercolor painter Susan Van Campen, abstract painter Lisa Kellner, acrylic painter F. Lipari and potter Abigail Millner.

A portion of sales from this show will benefit Healthy Acadia.

The gallery is located at 1 Old Firehouse Lane in Northeast Harbor.

Library three-day book sale

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library’s annual Big Book Sale is scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 8, 9 and 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Hall behind the library on Village Green Way.

The sale takes place in conjunction with Southwest Harbor’s Flamingo Festival (www.harborhousemdi.org/flamingo-festival). Readers will have the opportunity to choose from the thousands of gently used paperbacks, hardcovers and rare books that have been donated to the library.

There will also be a special section of children’s books as well as a variety of puzzles and games.

For more information about the sale, or to donate books or volunteer, call the library at (207) 244-7065.

Cars & Coffee Steam Day

SEAL COVE — Have you ever wondered what it takes to fire up a steam car, or just wanted to see one in operation?

All are welcome to attend a perennial favorite – Steam Day – at the next Cars & Coffee event at the Seal Cove Auto Museum Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Experience the power of steam firsthand with the museum’s 1914 Stanley Mountain Wagon and visiting guests.

Cars & Coffee is an opportunity for drivers to showcase their special vehicles, and for auto enthusiasts and community members to peek under hoods, learn about the hobby and enjoy a day at the museum with a cup of coffee.

Museum admission is free until 1 p.m. on show days.

For more information, visit www.sealcoveautomuseum.org.

Guts Baroque performs at Quietside Chamber Music Festival

SOMESVILLE — Guts Baroque, a Portland-based duo of Sylvia Schwartz on baroque violin and John Ott on baroque cello/viola da gamba, will perform a program of Austrian and Italian baroque music at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Somesville Union Meetinghouse, as part of the Quietside Chamber Music Festival.

Suggested donation at the door or reserve tickets on Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/guts-baroque-tickets-359681726727.

Explore science with Dr. Tom Adams

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Have fun exploring science this summer with Dr. Tom and Ms. Chrissy at 2 p.m. on July 15 and July 29.

Fun experiments and nature-based activities will take place. These programs are geared for children in kindergarten through third grade, but middle-grade students interested in science are welcome.

The programs are free, but space is limited and registration is required.

For more information, email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7065. Visit www.swhplibrary.org to find out about more summer children’s programming and story times at the library.

Call to artists, art donors

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library invites artists and art donors to submit a piece of art for its 2022 Celebration of Art Silent Auction Library Benefit on display from Aug. 1-26.

The library welcomes art donations by local artists or of artwork that has relevance to the area.

The auction is the largest fundraiser to support library programs. The library will split the top bid of an artist’s work 50/50 or the artist can donate 100 percent of the proceeds.

To participate, complete the online form at www.swhlibrary.org and return it by Saturday, July 16. A printed form may be returned to the circulation desk or emailed to [email protected]

Contact the library at (207) 244-7065 or email [email protected] with questions.

Decorative art of needlepoint on display in July

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Northeast Harbor Library will exhibit needlepoint and crewel work by Jackie Agnese in the Mellon Room in July.

Both needlepoint and crewel work are embroidery techniques popular in decorative arts. In her many years of stitching, Agnese has created pillows, tapestries and other works by hand, using needle and thread to make her designs.

Agnese taught her daughter Cheryl needlepoint many years ago and a framed needlepoint picture of Cheryl’s is included in the exhibit. Also included in the exhibit is a hand-stitched quilt made by Agnese’s grandmother Genevieve Woodworth.

Agnese was born in Bar Harbor and grew up on the island. She and her late husband Henri were cosmetologists and owned the salon at the end of Main Street in Northeast Harbor.

The exhibit is available for viewing whenever the room is free. If a special trip is being made specifically to see the exhibit, call ahead to (207) 276-3333.