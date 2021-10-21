Arts Glances: Sugar and spice drive, story times, birding the shore

Story times are back

BAR HARBOR — Join Miss Mae under the tent on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library for stories, songs, finger plays, crafts and more. These story times are suitable for preschool-aged children and their caregivers but are open to kids of all ages.

Story times will continue throughout the fall as weather permits. If you have a question about whether a story time will happen, call (207) 288-4245.

Art exhibit at the Jesup

BAR HARBOR — Stop by the Jesup Memorial Library this month to see the work of Bar Harbor artist Beverly Bono on display in the periodicals room.

The art is some of Bono’s recent plein air oil paintings and watercolors featuring places on Mount Desert Island.

Bono’s work can be seen year-round at Route 1A Relics in Ellsworth.

For more information on art shows at the Jesup, contact Laura at [email protected].

FNB holds Sugar and Spice drive

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — All First National Bank branches will be collecting sweet treats and seasonings for local food pantries through Nov. 13.

Donations being sought are mixes for cakes, cookies, brownies and muffins, cinnamon, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder and taco seasoning.

“We knew we wanted our annual drive to make a meaningful impact,” said Sarah Dubay, community engagement officer at First National Bank. “After visiting many of the local food pantries in the communities we serve – the most requested items were spices, an essential item often forgotten, and sweet treats to bring joy, especially during the holiday season.”

First National Bank is an independent community bank with 17 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington and Penobscot counties.

For more information, visit www.thefirst.com.

ArtWaves members exhibit work at Southwest Harbor Public Library

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — ArtWaves artist members will have work on exhibit at the Southwest Harbor Public Library during the month of October.

Featured artists include Vicky Smith, Brian Caine, Gloria Avner, Art Paine, Liz Cutler, Ellen Lehto, Elizabeth Keenan and Sally Littlefield. A portion of artwork sales will benefit the library and ArtWaves.

ArtWaves is a nonprofit on Mount Desert Island that seeks to make art accessible to surrounding communities.

The library is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information about the exhibit, call 244-7065 or visit www.swhplibrary.org.

Birding the Southwest Harbor shore

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Explore the shores of Southwest Harbor with the Wendell Gilley Museum, led by expert naturalist and birder Rich MacDonald on Saturday, Oct. 23. Meet at the Gilley, 4 Herrick Road, at 8 a.m. and enjoy coffee and treats outside. After an orientation with MacDonald, head out to spot seabirds and learn about their habits here this time of year.

MacDonald is a field biologist, guide, birder, naturalist and writer who began his career as an ornithologist. His birding-related travels have taken him all over the world, including Antarctica, but he calls Mount Desert Island home and goes birding here year-round.

There is a fee of $10 per person and spaces are limited. Sign up at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.

Popup Show and Sell at ArtWaves

TOWN HILL — Meet and support local artists at ArtWaves on Sunday, Oct. 24, from 1-4 p.m. 1345-A State Highway 102 behind the Town Hill Market. www.artwavesmdi.org.

Opera screening at The Grand

ELLSWORTH — Screenings of performances from the Metropolitan Opera have returned to The Grand.

The 2021-22 season continues on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 12:55 p.m. with an encore screening of “Fire Shut Up in My Bones.”

Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Grammy Award-winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard’s adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s moving memoir. The first opera by a Black composer presented on the Met stage and featuring a libretto by filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, tells a poignant and profound story about a young man’s journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship.

Tickets are $28 for adults, $26 for Grand members and $21 for students (15 and under).

For information, call 667-9500 or visit www.grandonline.org.

Concert scheduled at Moore Center Oct. 22

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Community Music Institute will begin a new series of live midday concerts at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Moore Community Center.

The Halcyon String Quartet and Friends will be performing. Featured musicians will include Luke Fatora, violin; Colin Wheatley, viola; Josie Davis, violin; Sophie Davis, violin and Nora Willauer, cello. The full program will be posted at ellsworthcommunitymusic.org.

The concert will be held in person in the Moore Community Center theater. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the audience will be limited to 50. Seats will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Masks will be required, regardless of vaccination status.

Admission is free to the public.

For more information, visit ellsworthcommunitymusic.org, call 664-9258 or email [email protected].