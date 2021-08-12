Arts Glances: Seaside Cinema, Books and Blueberries, bee buzz

Anderson joins music festival board

BAR HARBOR — Alf Anderson, executive director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, has joined the Bar Harbor Music Festival’s auxiliary board.

According to a statement from the Bar Harbor Music Festival, Anderson’s presence on the board strengthens the ties between the festival and the Bar Harbor business community. His insights will increase the festival’s ability to fulfill its mission of serving the local residents with the benefits of classical music and music education.

“We are delighted to have Mr. Anderson as part of the team as we move forward to increasing the involvement of the business community,” said Allison Kiger, the festival’s associate director.

Seaside Cinema

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce is hosting an outdoor movie series through Aug. 25. Movies will be shown at Agamont Park on Wednesdays at dusk, weather permitting.

Financial advisor receives award

BAR HARBOR — Elise Frank of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Bar Harbor received the firm’s Spirit of Caring award. This award recognizes financial advisors who exemplify the values, culture and spirit of giving back.

Frank said she is honored to receive the award.

“Edward Jones is a partnership. That structure is not just financial, it’s a philosophy,” Frank said. “We work together, help each other and all share in the rewards of working with long-term individual investors. That brings out the best in everyone.”

Frank was one of only 301 financial advisors to receive the award.

Books and Blueberries sale Aug. 14

MOUNT DESERT — The Somesville Library Association will hold its annual Books and Blueberries sale, the library’s largest fundraiser, on Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the library front lawn at 1116 Main Street in Somesville.

At the sale, visitors will find thousands of used books, blueberry-themed baked goods, fresh wild Maine blueberries and local crafts. Live music by FLAPO is scheduled.

For more information, go online to www.somesvillelibrary.org or call Tom at (207) 244-7404.

Start the day with music

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Indie pop-rock band Bee Parks and the Hornets will perform an interactive, family concert of original songs on the lawn of the Northeast Harbor Library on Monday, Aug. 23, at 10:30 a.m.

Brittany Parker and the band give high-energy shows that include puppetry and audience participation to inspire young people to get up and move – both with their feet and in their communities.

This event is free and open to the public. In the event of inclement weather, contact the library at (207) 276-3333 for alternate scheduling.

IRW holds virtual meeting

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Island Readers & Writers will host its first-ever virtual annual meeting from 6-7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16.

Washington County Teacher of the Year Diana Mahar of Sipayik Elementary School and Newbery Honor-winning author Lauren Wolk will be guest speakers. The program will end with a showing of IRW’s new video depicting the children and places we serve.

“This year’s virtual annual meeting will offer the opportunity for IRW’s supporters to attend no matter where they are,” said IRW Executive Director Jan Coates. “We will share how IRW programs have adapted over the past year to connect children with great, book-centered experiences throughout the pandemic, while forecasting the programs for the exciting school year ahead.”

Pre-registration is required. To register, visit www.islandreadersandwriters.org.

Build a bee house with Steve Valleau

TREMONT — Some bees just like to be alone. Mason bees and leaf-cutter bees are non-stinging, solitary bees that nest in cavities. Help them find a home by building a bee house with Wendell Gilley Museum’s artist-in-residence Steve Valleau outdoors at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library in Bernard.

In these bee houses, the cavities are 5-inch-deep drilled holes, which are deep enough for bees to be safe from a woodpecker’s tongue. The workshop will involve a bit of hammering and a lot of paint. All materials will be provided.

This free family program, suitable for all ages, will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon. Space is limited and registration is required.

To register for this event, call (207) 244-3798.

FNB announces winners of calendar contest

DAMARISCOTTA — First National Bank has announced the winners of its 14th annual Customer Photo Calendar Contest.

Fifteen color photographs have been chosen from over 250 entries, and each winning photographer will be awarded a $150 cash prize. The images will appear in the bank’s 2022 desk calendar, tide calendar and wall calendar, which will be available to customers in all offices of First National Bank by mid-November.

The winning entrants are: Cover – Raymond Boulier of Corinth; January – Sean Sheppard of Rockland; February – Brandon Sutton of Pembroke; March – Mark Ruppert of Freeport; April – Nichole McClure of Bucksport; May – Renee Heal of Rockport; June – Penny Walls of Lamoine; July – Lois Glaser of Boothbay Harbor; August – Nicholas LaBreck of Rockland; September – Brittany Carter-Burpee of Blue Hill; October – Don Dunbar of Perry; November – Amanda Paradis of Sumner; December – Ted Mahler of South Thomaston; wall calendar image – Zachary Holderby of Penobscot; tide chart image – Leo Kowal of Eastport.

For more information about First National Bank, call 800-564-3195 or visit www.thefirst.com.