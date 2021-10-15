Arts Glances: Photography exhibit, movie night, outdoor storytimes

Library showcases 65 years of photography during October

BERNARD — The works of Curtis Wells will be on display in the Bass Harbor Memorial Library throughout the month of October.

A longtime Tremont resident, Wells has been taking photographs for 65 years. He continues to use film, although he has allowed the 21st century to convince him to use giclee prints from film negatives.

The library is located at 89 Bernard Road in Bernard. For more information, call (207) 244-3798 or visit www.bassharborlibrary.com.

Movie night

BAR HARBOR — The Criterion Theatre will be showing “James Bond: No Time to Die” starring Daniel Craig Oct. 15-18 at 7 p.m. The movie is rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive material.

In the movie, Bond has left active service and is enjoying life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when an old friend from the CIA turns up asking for help. Standard seat tickets are $8 and loge box tickets are $9. To purchase tickets, visit criteriontheatre.org or the Fandango app.

Outdoor storytimes

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library is holding fall outdoor storytimes Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. in the Children’s Garden. These events will include books, puppets, movement, music, songs and more.

Join Ms. Chrissy on Wednesdays and Thursdays for family storytime and Amanda Crafts on Fridays for baby storytime. Baby storytime is designed especially for children under 2, but siblings are welcome. Registration is required.

Everyone ages 2 and older are asked to wear masks or ensure 6 feet of social distance during the programs. These events are weather permitting.

For more information and to register, visit swhplibrary.org, email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7065.

ECMI brings back midday concerts

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) will begin a new series of live midday concerts on Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.

Halcyon String Quartet and Friends will play at the Moore Community Center located at 125 State Street in Ellsworth. Musicians include violinists Luke Fatora, Josie Davis and Sophie Davis, violist Colin Wheatley and cellist Nora Willauer.

The concert will be held in-person. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the audience will be limited to 50 members and seats will be first come, first served. Masks will be required of all attendees regardless of vaccination status.

The full program to be posted at ellsworthcommunitymusic.org.

This series is sponsored by ECMI with funding from the Onion Foundation and the City of Ellsworth. Admission is free to the public.

For more information, visit ellsworthcommunitymusic.org, call (207) 664-9258 or email [email protected].