Arts Glances: Opening night postponement, dance party, open studio

Opening night cancellation

SOMESVILLE — Due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the cast, Acadia Repertory Theatre has delayed the opening night of “The Importance of Being Earnest” to Saturday, July 30. There will be no performances July 26-29.

Library to host kids’ dance party

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Get out your dancing shoes.

The Northeast Harbor Library is hosting a free dance party for kids of all ages at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, on the library lawn. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tami Chessa from Two Shoes Dance and Fitness will lead the session. Participants will learn group dances and steps from a variety of upbeat styles.

This event is part of the Northeast Harbor Library’s summer reading program. For more information, go online to the library’s Facebook page or www.nehlibrary.org.

Rusticator art event

SEAL HARBOR — Rusticator is having its second event of the summer from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.

Stop by the shop at 10 Main St. and meet its art curator and founder of Powell Fine Art Advisory, Hadley Powell. Learn about the artists featured in Rusticator this summer, admire beautiful artwork and enjoy a cocktail.

Swan’s Island open studio

SWAN’S ISLAND — The Swan’s Island Artist association is having an open studio from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.

Stop in at the Odd Fellows Hall, Harbor View Studio and Iver Studio to meet the artists and see their works of art. On display will be works in painting, ceramics, photography, wood turning and several other disciplines.

Benefit concert

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Mount Desert Festival of Chamber Music is having a benefit concert, An Evening with Todd Crow, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.

Gallery rug show

BAR HARBOR — Island artist and weaver Judith Blank will have colorful rugs hung outdoors for viewing and sale at her gallery on Norway Drive Aug. 13-14. Blank’s rugs are made from local waste clothing.