Arts Glances: Open studio, book sale, ranger talk

Books & Blueberries

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Somesville Library Association will hold its annual Books and Blueberries sale on Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the library front lawn at 1116 Main St. in Mount Desert.

Enjoy live music and BBQ while browsing thousands of used books across a wide variety of topics, blueberry-themed baked goods, fresh wild Maine blueberries, raffle items and a selection of local crafts.

Open house

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Historical Society is holding an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at The Manset Meetinghouse.

The society invites the public to come and see the changes that have been made since COVID-19 put a hold on in-person events.

Call (207) 244-8063 for more information.

Library annual summer sale

BERNARD — Head over to Bernard Aug. 13-14 for the Bass Harbor Memorial Library’s annual used book sale fundraiser.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., books of all kinds will be for sale at 89 Bernard Road under the tent and inside the library. Books will be sold mostly by donation, with valuable and noteworthy ones priced accordingly.

Artwork by local artists will also be for sale, along with refreshments, baked goods and tote bags. There will be a raffle as well.

For more information, call (207) 244-3798 or go online to www.bassharborlibrary.com.

Artists holds annual open studio

MOUNT DESERT — Local artist R. Scott Baltz will be hosting his annual open studio event on Aug. 14 from noon to 5 p.m. at 46 Parker Farm Road in Mount Desert.

Baltz has had a studio in Mount Desert for the 20-plus years. All are welcome to view his latest paintings of the landscape. Light refreshments will be served.

Visit www.rscottbaltz.com for more information about his work.

Loon lesson at library

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Northeast Harbor Library will host Ranger Kate from Acadia National Park for a read-aloud and interactive lesson about loons Monday, Aug. 15, at 10:30 a.m. on the library lawn. All ages are welcome. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

This event is part of the Northeast Harbor Library’s summer reading program. For more information, visit www.nehlibrary.org.

This event is free and open to the public with no registration required.

Couple moves murder from stage to page

BAR HARBOR — Robert and Robin Lawton, who publish under the pen name, Rob Lawton, have released their first novel, “Murder with an Ocean View.”

After penning four plays that have been performed at the Seal Cove Auto Museum and hosting a string of murder mystery events up and down the Maine coastline, the Lawtons have written a novel about two couples, separated by 75 years but with one thing in common – a secret that leads them to “Murder with an Ocean View.

The book can be purchased at Sherman’s Book Store or Amazon.com. Get an autographed copy and meet the authors during Brass Day at Seal Cove Auto Museum 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

Say goodbye to summer with Labor Day concert

ELLSWORTH — The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center will be dancing out the 2022 summer season with a Flash! In the Pans Steel Drum Band concert at Knowlton in Ellsworth.

The event runs from 6:30-9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5. Along with the music will be fresh popcorn and ice cream from the Darling’s Ice Cream truck. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

All proceeds of this concert/dance will be donated to the cancer center.

Sponsors of this event include Flash! In the Pans, Merrill Furniture, Hairbenders Studio featuring Amy’s Salon and Spa, Darling’s Ice Cream Truck for a Cause and Star 97.7.

For more information, call the center at (207) 664-0339 or email [email protected].