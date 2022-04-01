Arts Glances: Online moss talk, library summer camp, wildlife refuge art show

Moss is the new grass

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club is hosting Matthew Wallhead, horticulture specialist with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension and environmental horticulture professor at the School of Food and Agriculture, at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, for an online presentation called “Mosses for a Residential Landscape,” where he will discuss how to create an eco-friendly landscape with mosses that are low maintenance, forgiving and beneficial to a garden.

This presentation is one of the monthly programs offered by the Bar Harbor Garden Club to the public, but non-members are requested to make a reservation by emailing [email protected] or calling (207) 460-8496.

Bass Harbor Library hosts summer camp

BERNARD — Registration is open for the Bass Harbor Memorial Library’s summer art and nature camp, which runs from Monday, July 25, to Friday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at the library.

The camp is geared toward children ages 7-11 and has a sliding scale fee. The theme of this summer’s camp is “Pattern & Rhythm,” and the camp directors are Kathie Pratt and Dawn Nuding, who invite children to turn discovery into artistic inspiration.

Register at www.bassharborlibrary.com/events, pick up a form at the library, call (207) 244-3798 or email [email protected].

To have a form mailed, contact Pratt at (207) 244-0558 or [email protected].

Wildlife Refuge Art Show

ROCKLAND — The Maine Coastal Islands Art Gallery is now accepting art that illustrates the incredible national wildlife refuges in Maine. The “Love Your Maine Wildlife Refuge Art Show” runs from April 8 to May 25 at the Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, at 9 Water St., in Rockland. Submissions are open to all ages at no cost. For guidelines and registration link, go to www.bit.ly/3qfrjtc or contact [email protected] to have the information emailed.

Maine refuges include Maine Coastal Islands NWR complex; Rachel Carson NWR; Umbagog NWR; and Northern Maine NWR complex, which includes Northern Aroostook NWR, Moosehorn NWR, Sunk Haze Meadows NWR and Carlton Pond Waterfowl Production Area.

For more information, call 594-0600, ext. 5114.