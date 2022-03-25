Arts Glances: Music showcase, call for artists, pruning class

MDI High School holds music showcase

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School Show Choir and Jazz Band will give a free community concert at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, in the high school gymnasium.

Under the direction of Bronwyn Kortge, the show choir will perform “Dark Night of the Soul,” featuring music written by high school seniors Francis Burns and Cedar Ellis, with choreography by Mia Ray and Claire Sanner.

The jazz band, under Michael Remy’s direction, will be performing the music they took to festivals in New Hampshire and Hampden.

Orono High School’s show choir will be making a guest appearance. They and MDI’s choir are set to appear at the State Vocal Jazz Festival on Saturday, April 2, in Millinocket.

There is no fee for admission; however, donations to the high school’s music program will be accepted at the door.

Call for artists

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Artists are invited to submit work for this year’s Mount Desert Island Open, a non-juried art exposition in its 22nd year at Shaw Jewelry in Northeast Harbor. The event will open Thursday, May 26, and artwork will be displayed until June 18.

Paintings, prints, sculpture, photography and uncategorized, from both professional and amateur artists, are welcomed.

To participate, contact the gallery at [email protected] or 276-5000.

Community spring pruning class

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Charlotte Rhoades Park and Butterfly Garden in Southwest Harbor will have a pruning class for the community on Thursday, April 21, from 9:30-11 a.m. Hancock County Extension educator Marjorie Peronto will review pruning techniques and offer advice on proper equipment.

Dress for the weather and bring hand pruners, loppers or handsaw, if able. There is a rain date of Thursday, April. 28. Masks will be requested when inside the barn. There is a $5 donation requested for the class. Due to limited class size, reservations are necessary. Call Jane at (207) 244-7374.