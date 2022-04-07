Arts Glances: Moss talk, painting class, pruning class

Garden club hosts moss talk

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club will present a talk titled “Mosses for a Residential Landscape” on Thursday, April 14, via Zoom. The speaker is Matthew Wallhead, ornamental horticulture specialist with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension and environmental horticulture professor at the School of Food and Agriculture.

The club meeting will begin with a brief business discussion at 1 p.m. and the talk will follow at 1:30. All are welcome to join the meeting and presentation. Wallhead will discuss how you can create an eco-friendly landscape with mosses that provide low maintenance and are forgiving and beneficial to your own garden.

This program is open to the public, but nonmembers are asked to make a reservation by emailing [email protected] or calling 460-8496.

Online painting class April 9

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Wendell Gilley Museum is hosting an online painting class titled “Watercolor Techniques for the Nature Artist” on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to noon. The class will be led by Barry Van Dusen.

Learn the basics of wash, glazing and dry-brush (along with other useful, but less common, techniques) and explore mixtures that are especially useful for painting nature subjects. Hone the concepts of shadow, pattern and local color with this award-winning wildlife artist.

The cost is $40 per person.

For more information, call 244-7555 or visit www.wendellgilleymuseum.org.

Community spring pruning class

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Charlotte Rhoades Park and Butterfly Garden in Southwest Harbor will have a pruning class for the community on Thursday, April 21, from 9:30-11 a.m. Hancock County Extension educator Marjorie Peronto will review pruning techniques and offer advice on proper equipment.

Dress for the weather and bring hand pruners, loppers or handsaw, if able. There is a rain date of Thursday, April. 28. Masks will be required when inside the barn. There is a $5 donation requested for the class. Due to limited class size, reservations are necessary. Call Jane at (207) 244-7374.