Arts Glances: Media talk, fun with feathers, call for artists

Online talk on the media Feb. 24

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library is hosting an online talk titled “The Media Landscape” on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. The speakers are Mount Desert Islander Managing Editor Faith DeAmbrose and The Maine Monitor reporter Kate Cough.

In 1983, ninety percent of all U.S.-based media was created and controlled by 50 companies. Today, just five companies – AT&T, Comcast, Disney, Viacom and Fox – collectively own 90 percent of the professional media content currently being produced in the U.S. At the same time, the internet has brought us all more content than we know what to do with, created by professionals and amateurs alike.

DeAmbrose and Cough will discuss the effects of this consolidation, the differences between information that is intermediated (from larger media organizations, such as a news outlet) and individual users, and how we process information differently based on how our brains identify the type of content.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link.

For more information, call the library at 288-4245 or email [email protected].

Have fun with feathers at Gilley Museum

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Wendell Gilley Museum is having a hands-on family program called Fun with Feathers on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m.

Draw feathers, use a magnifying glass to see them up close, learn about their structure and function and use a feather to draw or paint your own work of art.

Workshop size is limited and masks are required. There is a fee of $5 per person. Children younger than 7 must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration is required at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.

MOJAS calls for artists

WATERVILLE — Artists are invited to submit work to the Maine Open Juried Art Show (MOJAS), which will be held in Waterville from March 19 through April 22.

Deadline for submissions is Feb. 21, and artists may submit up to two entries via the digital portal on the Maine Area Art Society (WAAS) website at www.watervilleareaartsociety.com/mojas.

WAAS will offer cash prizes across five types of categories.

MOJAS will be on display this year at The Framemakers at 46 Main St. in Waterville, and the exhibit will be available via an online gallery. A reception and awards will be online events via Zoom scheduled for March 19.

Visit www.watervilleareaartsociety.com/mojas for details and updates.