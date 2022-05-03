Arts Glances: Library Mother’s Day sale, Open Barn Day, spring plant sale

Library Mother’s Day sale

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library’s Mother’s Day Sale is running through Saturday, May 7, during library hours.

This fundraiser benefits the library’s programs, from storytellers and musicians to authors and summer reading programs. New or gently used jewelry, scarves, china, knick-knacks and much more will be for sale, by donation.

Call (207) 244-7065 for more information.

Open Barn Day at Willowind

BAR HARBOR — Willowind Therapeutic Riding Center is holding its annual Open Barn Day on Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Executive Director David Folger wants to welcome all community members to this family friendly event, which is being sponsored by Machias Savings Bank of Bar Harbor.

“After a two-year hiatus of this event due to COVID safety, we would like to open our doors and celebrate with our community and share smiles and laughter,” Folger said.

Activities include a resident horse meet-and-greet, riding demonstrations, making horse puppets with members of the Frogtown Puppeteers, face painting and a barn scavenger hunt.

The center will also be collecting non-perishable food items or monetary donations for the Hancock County Food Security Network during this event.

Willowind, located at 1140 State Highway 3 in Bar Harbor, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals challenged with mental and physical disabilities. Visit www.willowind.org for more information.

Writer delves into life of bird that puzzled Darwin

SOUTHWEST HARBOR —The Wendell Gilley Museum’s People-Nature-Art monthly series continues Tuesday, May 10, at 7 p.m. with Jonathan Meiburg – journalist, musician and author of “A Most Remarkable Creature,” a book that takes a look at the caracara, a clever, social South American bird of prey that puzzled Charles Darwin.

This is a free online program. Registration is required at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.

People-Nature-Art brings creative types of all kinds to the Gilley to explore the impact of nature on their art and creativity.

Bass Harbor artist wins international award

QUEENSLAND, Nova Scotia — Mary Hays of Bass Harbor has been named International Rug Hooking Artist of the Year by The Hooked Rug Museum of North America (HRMNA) in Canada. Samples of her work will be displayed as a special featured exhibit at the museum for the 2022 season.

Winners are chosen because of their talents and contribution to the advancement of the art. Over three centuries of development in North America, rug hooking has evolved from a utilitarian craft to fine art, says Suzanne Conrod, founding director and vice chairperson of the HRMNA board.

According to a museum press release, Hays is a self-taught rug hooker who first became aware of the beauty and range of possibilities in the art through a local exhibit. She progressed in the craft and has won awards for her work. Most of Hays’ pieces are of Acadia and Atlantic coast landscapes and contain recognizable features.

“Capturing many loved spots in wool is a real joy,” Hays said.

HRMNA is operated by a not-for-profit society dedicated to the preservation and celebration of the art and traditions of hooked rugs. For more information, visit its website at www.hookedrugmuseumnovascotia.org.

Auditions at The Grand

ELLSWORTH — Auditions are scheduled for The Grand’s upcoming production of “MSN Dream,” an abridged version of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Auditions will be held at The Grand on Thursday, May 12, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 14, at 11 a.m.

Performances will take place July 22-24 at Harbor Park in Ellsworth and are free and open to the public.

For more information, email [email protected]

UMaine Extension to hold spring plant sale May 21

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Master Gardener Volunteers Spring Plant Sale will be held, rain or shine, on Saturday, May 21, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Hancock County University of Maine Cooperative Extension Office, 63 Boggy Brook Road, in Ellsworth.

The sale will feature hundreds of perennials and annuals, including Maine natives, and will also include a children’s activity area, an “Ask a Master Gardener” information table, a raffle to win a yard of organic compost and an opportunity to purchase local seafood compost (bring 5-gallon buckets).

Proceeds from the sale benefit UMaine Extension’s Master Gardener Volunteers Program, which supports community garden projects in communities across Hancock and Washington counties and includes demonstration gardens, Maine Harvest for Hunger initiatives, school gardens, youth programs and more. There are currently 140 active master gardener volunteers in the region who help grow and donate over 5,000 pounds of fresh produce every year.

For more information, visit www.extension.umaine.edu/hancock/spring-plant-sale.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension

The Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy.