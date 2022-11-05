Arts Glances: Kestenbaum in person, COA contradance, what-ifs?

Online-only program changes to in person

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Stuart Kestenbaum, the former Maine poet laureate, will be at the Wendell Gilley Museum in person 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 to explore the intersection of his poetry and nature as the museum’s People-Nature-Art presenter for November.

Previously this program was planned as an in-person event only and an online option is still available. Registration is required for both in-person and online options, but both are free. The number of in-person spots are limited. Sign up at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.

People-Nature-Art is a monthly program from the Gilley that explores the connections between various types of art and nature.

COA contradance

BAR HARBOR — College of the Atlantic is hosting a contradance at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Thomas S. Gates Jr. Community Center on its Bar Harbor campus.

This free event will feature local musicians Chrissy Fowler, Gus LaCasse, David Manski and Michael Marion, along with an ensemble of COA students who have organized the show as a class project.

Neurodiverse Storytime

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library is offering a three-part storytime series on three Mondays in November for elementary students and their caregivers who want to explore reading through interaction with their environment. This program will be offered after hours to ensure an open and inviting environment.

The storytime will have an emphasis on limiting sensory distractions and allowing learners to choose their own sensory inputs that go along with the story/theme. Stories will be paired with sensory interactions that the learners can explore, allowing them to connect to reading material in a way that suits their needs. Siblings and friends are welcome.

The sessions will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, 14 and 28. Registration is required, online at www.swhplibrary.org or call 207-244-7065.

Presentation imagines what-ifs

TREMONT — What if there was still a cannery in Southwest Harbor or Bass Harbor? What if there was a giant tea house and horse center on Eagle Lake? What if we don’t take action on climate change? The Mount Desert Island Historical Society has been exploring these topics and more, connecting history to the island’s physical and cultural landscape today. Join Raney Bench, executive director for the Society, on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library to imagine what life might be like on the island if different decisions had been made in the past.

Bench is a resident of Southwest Harbor and has worked as a curator for the Abbe Museum and as executive director for Seal Cove Auto Museum. She has a bachelor’s degree in Native American history, a master’s in museum studies and has spent her career working in small museums focused on making local history interesting and relevant.

This event will be offered in person and virtually. Registration is required to attend. In-person attendance is limited to 25 and masks will be required. To register, go to https://bassharborlibrary.com/whatif.

The library is located at 89 Bernard Road in Bernard. For more information, call (207) 244-3798.

Grand Veterans Day concert

ELLSWORTH — The Danny Harper Band and the color guard from VFW No. 109 will take The Grand’s Stanley Subaru stage at 6 p.m. Nov. 11 to honor veterans and active military. Everyone is welcome to attend this free event.

For over 40 years, singer-songwriter Danny Harper has been creating and performing his own unique brand of traditional country music. Based in Maine, his talents have taken him to Nashville and beyond, opening for artists such as Conway Twitty, Reba McIntire, Lee Greenwood, Gene Watson, Bobby Bare and many others. Harper is especially passionate about supporting the men and women who serve, and who have served, in the armed forces.

Doors open at 5 p.m.