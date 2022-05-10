Arts Glances: Interactive story time, library talks, student art show, midday concert

Understanding local news

BAR HARBOR — Learn more about how local news is reported with Kate Cough of the Maine Monitor and Faith DeAmbrose of the Mount Desert Islander at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, at the Jesup Memorial Library. The two will discuss what constitutes news, how decisions are made and how people, businesses and nonprofit organizations can communicate with local media organizations.

Cough covers energy and the environment for The Maine Monitor as a 2021 Report for America corps member. She was previously a reporter for The Ellsworth American, where she became the first digital media strategist for that paper as well as for the Islander. Cough graduated with honors from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

DeAmbrose is the managing editor of the Islander, with 20 years of experience in Maine’s newspaper industry. She received a master’s degree in communication from the University of Maine and serves on the Maine Press Association’s board of directors.

This is a hybrid program and registration is required to attend virtually. To register, fill out the form at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/localnews or email [email protected].

Author talk focuses on mental health

BAR HARBOR — Join author Edith Schriever for a talk about her book “Talos and the Yellow Suitcase” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, at the Jesup Memorial Library. Schriever will be joined by Edith DuBois, the social worker for the Mount Desert Island School District, who will discuss some of the resources available to students and families who are dealing with issues surrounding mental health.

In “Talos and the Yellow Suitcase,” Talos lives in a completely black and white world. But one day, after entering a new world full of color, joy and feelings, Talos has questions. Seeing things from a different perspective and noticing something odd leads to new explorations and the uncovering of some answers he is looking for, but the answers soon lead to more questions.

Schriever will talk about how the book came to be and will also do a reading. Afterward, DuBois will talk about mental health and the role the school plays in helping children.

Schriever, who grew up in the Netherlands, taught for more than seven years there before she moved to Maine, where she worked as a preschool teacher, a paraprofessional in special education and as a substitute teacher while raising three children.

This will be a hybrid event. Registration is required for Zoom participation. To register, fill out the form at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/edith or email [email protected].

Bass Harbor Library holds student art show

BERNARD — Works of art from students at the Tremont Consolidated School will be on display during the month of May at Bass Harbor Memorial Library.

Art teacher Chandra Cousins-Raymond chose several pieces from each student in grades K-8, with works in different mediums, including collage, sculpture, batik, watercolor and block prints.

A public reception will be held on Wednesday, May 18, from 4-6 p.m. Refreshments will be served and student musicians will provide entertainment. The library is located at 89 Bernard Road in Bernard.

For more information, call (207) 244-3798.

Celebrate ‘Beautiful Blackbird’ May 14

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — “Birds flew in from all over. With a flip-flop-flapping of their wings and a whirring, stirring of the air, they flew down to the lake from everywhere.”

Ashley Bryan’s iconic “Beautiful Blackbird” is a picture book adaptation of a tale from the Ila-speaking people of Zambia that celebrates community and individuality.

Join Island Readers and Writers (IRW) and Wendell Gilley Museum from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the museum, for an interactive story time with IRW program assistant Lisa Herrington followed by Erika Rosso leading a collage activity in which participants will make their own beautiful birds.

Bryan (1923-2022) was an acclaimed author, painter, printmaker, illustrator, puppet maker and storyteller whose career spanned more than six decades. Bryan’s brilliant collages and paper-cut illustrations adorned the pages of some 50 books, folktales and poetry collections by writers such as Langston Hughes, Nikki Giovanni and Walter Dean Myers.

This is an IRW and museum partner event that is free and open to the public, recommended for ages 5 and up, with prior registration required at www.islandreadersandwriters.org/events/blackbird.

Midday Concert

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) will hold its next Midday Concert at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 23, in person at the Moore Community Center, 125 State St., Ellsworth. The concert will be performed by Luke Fatora on violin and George Lopez on piano playing works by Coleridge-Taylor, Mozart and Schubert.

The concert is free to the public. The audience will be limited to 50 members and seats will be filled first come, first served. Masks will be optional.

For more information, call (207) 664-9258 or email [email protected].

Bird time on the coast

ROCKLAND — Friends of Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge is hosting eight birding opportunities this spring led by birding experts. Six of these opportunities will include walks in four different locations and two will be pelagic trips to observe some of Maine’s nesting seabirds, one of which departs from Bar Harbor.

Walks are scheduled from May 14 to July 10.

For more information and to register, go online to https://bit.ly/382r5ja or www.mainecoastislands.org. Email [email protected] or call (207) 594-0600 ext. 5114 with questions.