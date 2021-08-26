Arts Glances: Hooked rug exhibit, family program, music festival

Library exhibits hooked rugs in September

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Don’t miss the annual exhibit of Mount Desert Island’s rug hooking group, Hook ‘n I, on display at the Southwest Harbor Public Library during the month of September.

Members of Hook ‘n I have created original designs while also working from traditional and modern hooking patterns. The group was formed more than 13 years ago and meets during the winter months at the Southwest Harbor Library.

Many exhibited pieces will be available for purchase, with a portion of sales benefiting the library.

For more information, call the library at (207) 244-7065 or online at www.swhplibrary.org.

Family program

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Wednesday through Saturday until Sept. 4, the Carroll Homestead Family program will take place at the Carroll Homestead in Southwest Harbor from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will get a glimpse into life as it was in the 1800s. The events are family friendly and wheelchair accessible.

Music festival

MOUNT DESERT — This week’s show for the Quietside Chamber Music Festival will feature a performance by saxophonist Daniel Fisher Lochhead and friends. The event will be held on Friday, Aug. 27 from 7-8 p.m. at the Somesville Union Meeting House. There is a $20 suggested donation at the door or people can reserve tickets on Eventbrite. Masks are required.