Arts Glances: Healthy Hearts Month, bread baking class, opera screening

ArtWaves, MDI Hospital team up for Healthy Hearts Month

BAR HARBOR — ArtWaves is inviting up to 40 first responders and health care personnel to get a discount on an in-person or virtual ArtWaves class or workshop in January.

ArtWaves is offering four workshops in the second half of January where participants will use a variety of media to create heart-themed pieces. Finished pieces may be part of the February Broken ‘Arted exhibit at MDI Hospital. Anyone who has heart-themed artwork they would like to include in the exhibit can email [email protected] for more information. As part of the exhibit, the hospital will provide information about how to keep hearts healthy.

First responders or health care personnel who would like to take a discounted ArtWaves class should email Toni Wolfe at [email protected].

Library hosts bread baking class

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Somesville Library Program Committee is sponsoring a Zoom sourdough bread baking class on Jan. 30 at 9 a.m. to noon, presented by library trustee Steve Anastasia. The class will be limited to 15 people. Sourdough starter will be available for pickup at the Somesville Library on Jan. 29 for class participants. Email [email protected] to register for the class. Email [email protected] for more information.

Historical society to host online talk

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Island Historical Society is hosting an online conversation with Porter Fox, author of “The Last Winter,” on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m.

Raised on Mount Desert Island, Fox looked forward to winter and the outdoor sports that came with it. This love of winter has taken him around the globe, exploring and playing among snow encrusted peaks, frozen landscapes and glacial valleys.

During his travels, Fox began to notice that winter was changing. Glaciers are receding, snowpacks are shrinking, ice is melting and the season is shorter now than it was in his youth. This global trend can be seen in Maine and on MDI.

The Historical Society’s executive director, Raney Bench, will moderate the conversation using questions from the public to understand how global trends in climate change taking place in the Northern Hemisphere are connected to changes happening locally.

Tickets can be reserved through the society’s website, www.mdihistory.org.

Opera screening at The Grand Jan. 29

ELLSWORTH — The 2021-22 season of Metropolitan Opera screenings at The Grand continues on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 12:55 p.m. with “Rigoletto.”

Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher creates a new take on Verdi’s timeless tragedy, resetting the opera’s action in 1920s Europe, with art deco sets by Michael Yeargan and elegant costumes by Catherine Zuber. Baritone Quinn Kelsey brings his portrayal of the title role to the Met for the first time, starring alongside soprano Rosa Feola as Gilda and tenor Piotr Beczała as the Duke of Mantua, with leading maestro Daniele Rustioni on the podium.

Tickets are $28 for adults, $26 for Grand members and $21 for students (15 and under).

For more information, call 667-9500 or visit www.grandonline.org.