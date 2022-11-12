Arts Glances: Go for baroque, Kestenbaum goes live

Baroque concert

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Tim Burris, baroque lutist and guitarist, will perform a concert titled “Presence of the Past” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 315 Main St. The music emphasizes how past traditions can resurface.

The program will include original lute works of Denis Gaultier and Silvius Leopold Weiss and lute transcriptions by gambists Marin Marais and Antoine Forqueray. The second half features the solo guitar in the Renaissance and Baroque periods. The composers are Joachin Nin-Culmell, Gerald Garcia and Louis Couperin.

Freewill offerings at the door will benefit Episcopal relief and development, Hurricane Ian victims and African programs.

Online-only program goes in person

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Stuart Kestenbaum, the former Maine poet laureate, will be at the Wendell Gilley Museum in person 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 to explore the intersection of his poetry and nature as the museum’s People-Nature-Art presenter for November.

Previously this program was planned as an in-person event only and an online option is still available. Registration is required for both in-person and online options, but both are free. The number of in-person spots are limited. Sign up at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.

People-Nature-Art is a monthly program from the Gilley that explores the connections between various types of art and nature.