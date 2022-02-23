Arts Glances: Family travels, Ashley Bryan event, colorful library exhibit

Traveling overseas as a family

BERNARD — On Tuesday, March 8, from 7-8 p.m., the Bass Harbor Memorial Library will host a virtual travel talk with the Bench family, who will share their experiences, tips and photographs acquired while traveling the world.

John and Raney Bench believe that introducing their two boys, Oakley and Emery, to a wider world of cultures, foods, beliefs and natural environments is an important part of their development, and the family has been fortunate to travel overseas together several times. Family adventures have taken them to Central and South America, Qatar, Thailand and the Philippines.

To register and receive the Zoom link, go online to www.bassharborlibrary.com. For more information, call the library at (207) 244-3798.

Online Bryan program Feb. 24

BLUE HILL — On Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m., the Blue Hill Public Library will host an event on Zoom to remember the late artist and storyteller Ashley Bryan.

Dick Kane and Rob Shetterly, who collaborated on the documentary, “I Know a Man…Ashley Bryan,” will present clips from the film, share their memories of working with Bryan and take questions from the audience. Kane and Shetterly will also invite audience members to share their own memories.

This free program is sponsored by the library and all are welcome, though space is limited and registration is required. Register to receive the Zoom link to attend at www.bhpl.net or call 374-5515.

Library exhibit adds some color to winter

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Northeast Harbor Library wants to bring some color into everyone’s lives during March and April with an exhibit called Color in Winter, which will run from March 1 to April 30 in the Mellon Room during library hours.

Judith Blank of Bar Harbor will show 11 of her cotton rag rugs, woven from spring through fall of 2021. Nancy McCormick of Seal Harbor will exhibit her paintings, some mixed media collages and some egg tempera panels. Leanne Nickon of Bar Harbor will display hand-stitched and appliqued compositions, which are almost like miniature paintings. Lucy Tracy of Bar Harbor will show her recent banners, quilted and embroidered, depicting environmental themes, as well as collars in the style of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, comprised of bark and other fibers, made from bait bag netting techniques.

Masks are required.

How not to kill houseplants

ORONO — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about effective houseplant care on Friday, March 4, from noon to 1:15 p.m.

“How Not to Kill Your Houseplants” includes tips for matching a potting medium, watering, lighting, containers, pest control and humidity to a plant’s needs. Karen Ramsey, owner of Ledgewood Gardens Greenhouses in Orrington, will lead the workshop.

Registration is required at www.extension.umaine.edu/register/product/how-to-not-kill-your-houseplants; a sliding scale fee is optional.

This is the second in a five-part spring gardening webinar series offered through April for Maine gardeners.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 781-6099 or [email protected].

Gilbert and Sullivan revue March 4

WINTER HARBOR — All are welcome to join the Gilbert and Sullivan Society of Maine as they present a revue of works by the noted duo on Friday, March 4, at 7 p.m. at Hammond Hall in Winter Harbor.

Performers will include Dorothy Wheatcraft, Joe Marshall, Zachery Field, Vanessa Klein, Roland Dube and Celeste Mittelhauser, along with pianists Deiran Manning and Jessica Mehre. The performance will include excerpts from noted works such as “The Pirates of Penzance,” “HMS Pinafore,” “Iolanthe” and many more.

Tickets are $15. For information, visit www.winterharbormusicfestival.org.