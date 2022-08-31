Arts Glances: Exhibit opening, poet presentation, piano concert

Artemis Gallery’s new show runs until Sept. 14

MOUNT DESERT — Artemis Gallery is having an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, for an exhibition that includes works by mixed media and watercolor painter Jeanne Seronde Perkins, wild landscape painter Donald Rainville, coastal watercolor and oil painter Jerry Rose and abstract painter Lyle Salmi.

A portion of sales from the show will benefit Open Table MDI. The gallery is located at 1 Old Firehouse Lane in Northeast Harbor and the show runs through Sept. 14.

For more information, go to artemisgalleryme.com or call (207) 276-3001.

Jesup poet presentation

BAR HARBOR — Author and poet Gary Rainford will be speaking at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. Rainford recently published “The Love and Loss of Living with Dementia.”

“These poems,” says Rainford, “tell the stories of my mother’s dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. I never thought I’d have to take care of my mother like this, but we don’t get to cherry-pick when people need us most.”

Rainford, author of three poetry collections, “Adrift,” “Salty Liquor” and “Liner Notes,” lives on Swan’s Island year-round. His poems, shaped by tides, saltwater, music and experience, are published in a wide range of literary magazines, university journals and newspapers.

For more information, call the library at (207) 288-4245.

New England song/poetry

WINTER HARBOR — The Winter Harbor Music Festival will present “Songs From Here: Poems and Melodies from New England” on Friday, Sept, 2, at 7 p.m. at Hammond Hall.

All are welcome to join soprano Sarah Tuttle and pianist Bridget Convey for an evening of New England-inspired song and poetry.

The program will be a tribute to and celebration of New England poets past and present. The performers will be highlighting texts by Robert Frost, Emily Dickinson, Edna St. Vincent Millay and others in music written by Ives, Copland, Sheila Silver and Margaret Bonds. The centerpiece of the program will be a new commission by Maine-based composer Erica J. Ball and will feature exclusively Maine poets.

The performance will create a more interdisciplinary experience by including poetry readings in the body of the recital. Readings will feature poets local to Winter Harbor and the immediate surrounding area.

Tickets are $15.

For more information, visit www.winterharbormusicfestival.org.

Piano concert

MOUNT DESERT — Pianist Dr. Donna Coleman will be performing at the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m.

Works by J.S. Bach and Fryderyk Chopin will serve as a prelude to songs by Harold Arlen, George and Ira Gershwin and the traditional Scottish sea-chanty “One More Day, My John.”

For more information, call the library at (207) 276-3333.