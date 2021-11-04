Arts Glances: DIY gifts, ArtWaves exhibit, Midday Concert

DIY holiday gifts

TOWN HILL — Join a workshop at Artwaves Nov. 6 to learn how to make holiday gifts. From 10 a.m. to noon, Beth Renault, owner of Floret Florist Shop in Somesville, will facilitate a wreath decorating workshop. That same day, ArtWaves will host three different create-your-own gift bag/wrap workshop sessions between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Participants are encouraged to register. Workshop costs vary. For more information or to register, visit www.artwavesmdi.org.

ArtWaves exhibit

NORTHEAST HARBOR — There will be an ArtWaves exhibit at the Northeast Harbor Library during November. The show has two parts: a visual arts exhibit by ArtWaves member artists and a display of the Fired Up! sculptures addressing the theme of domestic abuse developed by community members and fired at ArtWaves.

For information, email [email protected] or call (207) 266-0010.

Midday Concert

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) offers its next live Midday Concert on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m., performed by Silver Duo, with Noreen Silver on cello and Phillip Silver on piano.

The concert will be held in person in the Moore Community Center Theater at 125 State Street in Ellsworth. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the audience is limited to 50 members and seats will be filled first come, first served. Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status.

The program includes works by Frescobaldi-Cassadó, Bach-Popper, Schumann, Bosmans, Ben-Haim, Fauré and Saint-Saëns. Musician bios are available at ellsworthcommunitymusic.org.

Admission is free. For information, call (207) 664-9258 or email [email protected].

Virtual museum trip Nov. 9

WINTER HARBOR — Schoodic Arts for All is sponsoring a virtual museum trip, “Vasily Kandinsky at the Guggenheim,” on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m.

This virtual tour via Zoom with a Guggenheim Museum docent is an overview of the life and achievements of the renowned Russian artist Vasily Kandinsky (1866-1944), known for his abstract paintings.

For more information or to register, call 963-2569 or email [email protected].