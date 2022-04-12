Arts Glances: Criterion concerts, India travel talk, build a bee house

Criterion concerts weekend

BAR HARBOR — Prince cover band Dean Ford & the Beautiful Ones will perform the first live show of the 2022 season at the Criterion Theatre on Friday, April 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.criteriontheatre.org/live-events or www.ticketmaster.com/event/01005C51BEA9414E.

Grammy award-winning singer Judy Collins is scheduled the following evening at 8 p.m. Collins’ tickets can be purchased online at www.criteriontheatre.org/live-events or www.ticketmaster.com/event/01005B4E8B0C1627.

Jesup’s April art exhibit offers a bit of everything

BAR HARBOR — Stop by the Jesup Memorial Library to see the artwork of Bar Harbor artist Nina Barufaldi St. Germain during the month of April. St. Germain, a longtime Bar Harbor resident and business owner, likes to make any kind of art. On display at the library is a collection of her work that features block prints, acrylic paintings, photographic and botanical cyanotypes, and poems.

“I have never been able to choose just one creative outlet and lucky for me, I don’t have to. Creating, for me, is about disappearing into a process and releasing myself from the outcome,” said St. Germain.

For questions or information about art shows at the Jesup, email [email protected] or call (207) 288-4245.

Library holds final winter travel talk

BERNARD — The Bass Harbor Memorial Library will host its final Winter Travel Talk on April 19 at 7 p.m., where Martha Andrews Donovan will share photographs and stories from her experiences during a month-long journey to India in 2019.

Donovan spent three weeks touring Rajasthan with a focus on the forts, palaces and stepwells in that region. During the last 10 days of her journey, she traveled to South India and spent a week in Kodaikanal, a hill town located at 7,000-feet elevation on an eastern spur of the Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu – where her mother and three aunts attended boarding school.

Donovan is the author of the poetry chapbook “Dress Her in Silk,” a lecturer of writing at College of the Atlantic and a resident of Bernard Village. Since moving to Mount Desert Island in 2016, she has been photographing the beauty here at the edge of land and sea each day – a daily record captured through her iPhone camera. Her images of India became an extension of her daily practice of looking for the extraordinary in the ordinary.

This talk will be held via Zoom and registration is required. Go to http://bassharborlibrary.com/events to sign up and receive the Zoom link.

Call the library at (207) 244-4798 for more information.

Artists for Ukraine

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Artists from Mount Desert Island and beyond have donated paintings for on online auction co-hosted by the Plein Air Painters of Acadia, the Bar Harbor/MDI Rotary and ArtWaves MDI. Proceeds will go to United Help Ukraine.

A reception will take place at ArtWaves in Town Hill from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, April 15, and bidding will stop at 6 p.m. that day.

To bid, go to https://tinyurl.com/artists4ukraine and use the comment field under the artwork of choice to place your bid.

Auction winners can take the artwork home from the reception or they can make arrangements by emailing Maggie Johnston at [email protected] Winning bidders will be responsible for shipping costs.

Email Johnston with questions.

Build a bee house April 18

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Build a woodpecker-resistant bee house with the Wendell Gilley Museum on Monday, April 18. There will be two sessions, one from 10 a.m. to noon and the other from 1:30-3:30 p.m. This in-person, family-friendly workshop involves a little hammering and a lot of painting. The cost is $20. Sign up online at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.

ArtWaves announces April Artist-in-Residence

TOWN HILL — Barbara Grise is ArtWaves April Artist-in-Residence. Grise is a multimedia artist and experienced timber framer who has traveled all over the world. She enjoys working in oil paint, clay, metal, marble and wood. Her favorite subject matter is the human form. During the month of April, Grise’s portraits will be on display at Mount Desert Island Hospital.

While at ArtWaves, Grise will be working with kids, adults and teens. She is offering a Saturday workshop from 1-5 p.m. on April 23, called Lichen Dyeing: From Stewardship to Pushing Palettes.

Earlier this month, Grise was a guest artist for the Trenton School Handworks Festival, block printing with third and fourth graders. During vacation week April 18-22, Grise will be holding several workshops for older students, including a morning block printing class on Monday, a still-life in oils class Monday afternoon and a three-session self-portrait class Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 1-4 p.m.

For more information on the workshops and about Grise, go online to www.artwavesmdi.org.