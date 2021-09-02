Arts Glances: Criterion concert, interesting talks, music festival, art show

Concert at the Criterion

BAR HARBOR — The Southern rock band Once An Outlaw is playing at the Criterion Theater on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m. The band features current and former members of the Outlaws, Marshall Tucker, Dickey Betts Band, Foghat, Jon Butcher Blues Project and Southern Rock All Stars. For more information, visit criteriontheatre.org.

Online birding talk Sept. 13

BAR HARBOR — The topic “Migration, Climate Change and Zero-Carbon Birding on MDI” will be presented by ornithologist and naturalist Rich MacDonald in an online MDI Science Cafe on Monday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m. The MDI Science Café programs are sponsored by the MDI Biological Laboratory.

Last year, MacDonald published “Little Big Year: Chasing Acadia’s Birds,” which chronicled his 2018 exploits with each chapter representing a day of birding. Yet in the process of writing and reflecting on the successful year, MacDonald said he reviewed records of his daily mileage and was appalled to discover that he drove 6,390 miles.

Now MacDonald has set his sights on writing a birding book that is specifically focused on global warming and climate change. With the new year, he began a zero-carbon approach to birding, using his bike, skis and canoe rather than his car to traverse Hancock County. MacDonald’s Science Café will explore the dynamic relationship between climate change and birding, examined through his own experiences with our local bird populations.

For more information, call 288-9880 or visit www.mdibl.org.

Beatrix Farrand Society talk

BAR HARBOR — The Beatrix Farrand Society is hosting a talk titled “Lessons Learned from Building Public and Private Gardens” on Friday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m. at Garland Farm. The speaker is Dan Benarcik, horticulturist at Chanticleer Garden in Wayne, Pa.

Benarcik started at Chanticleer Garden in 1993 and oversees the Courtyard Gardens, with an emphasis on tropical, sub-tropical and tender perennials for seasonal display. He is also a public speaker and serves as the regional director of the Garden Writers Association, now GardenComm.

Admission to the talk is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers.

For more information, visit www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org.

Talk on mushrooms at Garland Farm

BAR HARBOR — The Beatrix Farrand Society is hosting a talk titled “An Appreciation of Mushrooms in Downeast Maine” on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. at Garland Farm.

In his talk, Porter will lead an illustrated foray through a jungle of mushroom diversity, touching on common edible species and those to avoid while describing how these organisms are critical to the proper functioning of our forest ecosystems.

The cost of this workshop is $10 for Beatrix Farrand Society members and $20 for nonmembers.

For more information, visit www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org.

Authors to discuss noted tea rooms and taverns in Maine

BAR HARBOR — Join Maine authors Bill and Kathy Kenny as they explore Maine’s historic gathering spots during a talk about their book “Historic Taverns and Tea Rooms of Maine” on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

The book features hundreds of different tea rooms and taverns across the state with writeups alongside both historic and present-day photos. Included in the book are three places on Mount Desert Island – Coach Stop Inn, Jordan Pond House and the Green Mountain Tea House. The book also features some of the noted taverns and tearooms in Hancock County including the Jed Prouty Tavern and Inn in Bucksport and the Avery House in Castine.

This program will be both in person at the library and online through Zoom. To sign up for the Zoom link, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/kenny or email [email protected].

This event is dependent on COVID-19 levels in Hancock County, so check the library’s website or call (207) 288-4245 for event status updates.

Music festival’s final performance takes audience on emotional journey

MOUNT DESERT — The Quietside Chamber Music Festival will host its last concert this Saturday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Somesville Union Meetinghouse.

A recital by tenor Eric Christopher Perry and pianist Christina Spurling explores the human condition through the lens of train travel – across two continents and two nationalistic eras.

Benjamin Britten’s Winter Words, Op. 52 (1956) depicts “a world unknown” with selections of final poems by English novelist Thomas Hardy. Gabriel Kahane’s Book of Travelers (2017) captures conversations with fellow passengers while on a cross-country train ride immediately following the controversial 2016 U.S. presidential election.

There is a $20 suggested donation at the door or reserve tickets on Eventbrite. Masks are required.

Artemis gallery art show

NORTHEAST HARBOR — With an opening reception on Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Artemis Gallery on 1 Old Firehouse Lane will host an exhibit featuring art by Nicole Herz, Liddy Hubell and Beth Lambert. The two-week art exhibition will take place Sept. 3-21 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m Monday through Friday and between noon and 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays. A portion of the sales from the show will benefit the Bar Harbor Food Pantry.