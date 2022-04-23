Arts Glances: COA doc screening, pottery tour, gardening workshops

COA to screen Shetterly doc

BAR HARBOR — College of the Atlantic is having a screening of “Truth Tellers” on Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m. at the college’s Thomas S. Gates Jr. Community Center.

According to the film’s website, www.truthtellersfilm.com, the documentary chronicles “the lives of courageous Americans fighting for peace, racial equality, environmental justice and indigenous rights through the eyes of Robert Shetterly, a long time activist and artist.”

Admission is $5.

Maine Pottery Tour

BAR HARBOR — Springtime in Maine can mean daffodils or snow, and sometimes both, but the first weekend in May has meant the Maine Pottery Tour for a decade. The 10th annual Maine Pottery Tour welcomes visitors on Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, for a self-guided tour to enjoy spring in Vacationland and the hospitality of local potters in their studios.

Nearly 60 pottery studios around the state are organized into three regions of approximately 20 studios, allowing several studios to be visited in one outing. It is a fun chance to meet the artists, peek in the kilns, see demonstrations and shop for pottery and other handmade goods.

Interactive maps of each region and a full list of participating studios are available at www.mainepotterytour.org. Area potters include Kreg McCune Pottery in Seal Cove, as well as various potters on the Blue Hill Peninsula and beyond.

Learn how gardens grow

BERNARD — Kids ages 10-14 who are curious about how to design and grow a productive, beautiful vegetable or flower garden are invited to join The Westside Summer Garden Club at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library and learn through hands-on workshops and activities with Bar Harbor Garden Club mentors.

The program runs from May to August. Participants will attend eight programs at the Bass Harbor Library, tend their plots in Tremont, and troubleshoot and learn from their mentor. During the programs, budding gardeners will learn about the gardening process from planning to harvest, then get their hands dirty preparing soil, designing a garden, planting seedlings, and tending and harvesting their crops. The program will kick off with a garden designing and seed planting party in late May and wrap up with a harvest celebration in mid-August.

There is a $20 materials fee for the program, and scholarships are available. Space is limited to 12 participants.

For more information, go to http://bassharborlibrary.com/westside-summer-garden-club.

The Westside Summer Garden Club is made possible with a donation from the Bar Harbor Garden Club.