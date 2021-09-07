Arts Glances: Classic movie, live music, kids nature program

Artemis art show

NORTHEAST HARBOR — From Sept. 9-22, Artemis Gallery on 1 Old Firehouse Lane will host an art show featuring works from Liddy Hubbell, James O’Neil, Sherry Streeter and Goody-B Wiseman. A portion of the sales from this show will benefit the Mount Desert Nursing Association. The exhibition is open to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit http://artemisgalleryme.com/2021-exhibitions.

Classic movie at the Criterion

BAR HARBOR — On Sept. 10-13 at 6 p.m., the 1932 Criterion Theatre on Cottage Street will be showing “The Goonies.” The 1985 movie is rated PG and runs 1 hour and 54 minutes. Standard seat tickets are $8 and loge box tickets are $9. To purchase tickets, visit criteriontheatre.org or the Fandango app.

Live music

BASS HARBOR — On Saturday, Sept. 11, at 5 p.m., there will be live music at Archie’s Lobster on 90 Tremont Road. Local musical guests Andrew Simon, Caroline Cotter and Bowen Swersey will entertain while their audience dines oceanside. There is a suggested donation of $10. For more information, visit Archie’s Lobster Facebook page.

Historical slideshow

GREAT CRANBERRY ISLAND — On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the Great Cranberry Island Historical Society will host a slideshow in the Great Cranberry House Arts Center that will provide an in-depth look at how things used to be on Great Cranberry Island. All are welcome to attend. Donations are encouraged.

Book blends memoir and family history

NORTHEAST HARBOR — On Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 5:30 p.m., the Northeast Harbor Library will host an author talk via Zoom with Julie Metz who will discuss her book, “Eva and Eve – A Search for my Mother’s Lost Childhood and What a War Left Behind.”

The book’s title refers to the author’s mother, who was born Eva in 1928 in Vienna and later, after fleeing Nazi persecution in 1940, changed her name to Eve when she became a new American. After the author’s mother died, Julie inherited a stash of photographs and paper documents. Like many children of Holocaust survivors, she only knew fragments of her mother’s early life.

The book is a vivid account of Metz’s mother’s lost childhood in wartime Austria and the parallels Metz sees between that time and present-day America.

Metz is the New York Times author of “Perfection” and has written for the New York Times, Salon, Dame, Glamour, Slice and Coastal Living. She lives in New York’s Hudson Valley and spends as much time as possible in Maine on Swan’s Island.

To sign up for this talk, either call the Northeast Harbor Library at (207) 276-3333 or email [email protected].

Kid’s nature program includes birdwatching and journaling

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Kids in fourth through sixth grades can join Annette LeBlanc Cate, the author of “Look Up! Birdwatching in Your Own Backyard,” for a special morning of birdwatching, journaling and drawing on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon, co-hosted by the Wendell Gilley Museum and Island Readers & Writers.

Participants will meet at the Wendell Gilley Museum, then head out for a guided bird walk after a brief chat about how to keep a nature journal. The walk ends back at the Gilley where Cate and Lisa Herrington from IRW will guide participants through activities that include writing and journaling.

Each participant will get a pocket-sized nature journal and a copy of Cate’s book, which the author will personalize and sign.

There is no fee for this event, the journal or the book, but reservations are required at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events. This special event is limited to 15 participants and signups are on a first-come basis.

For more information, email Melinda Rice-Schoon, director of engagement and communications at the Gilley, at [email protected]