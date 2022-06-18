Arts Glances: Chorale rehearsals, cancer care talk, music festival opening day

Chorale rehearsals begin

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Summer Chorale begins rehearsals for its August performance of the Mozart Requiem on Wednesday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m. at Mount Desert High School. Chorale Director David Schildkret emphasizes that all kinds of singers are welcome.

In addition to the Requiem, the Chorale will sing two movements from Mozart’s Solemn Vespers for a Confessor and Ave Verum Corpus. The concert, which features professional soloists and orchestra, will be given on Aug. 6 at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor.

The Chorale is comprised of both year-round and summer resident members, most of whom sing in other choirs during the year. They range in age and work from high school students to professionals and retired people.

To join the Chorale, email [email protected]. More information, including information on membership dues and a full rehearsal schedule, are available online at www.summerchorale.org.

Evolution of cancer care virtual discussion

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Northeast Harbor Library and Northern Light Cancer Care will host a virtual discussion at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, about how cancer care at the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute has evolved

Learn about cancer care advancements that are changing lives and how donors have led the way toward a brighter future for cancer treatment and research in Maine.

The event is free and open to the public. Register at www.northernlighthealth.org/hopeandprogress to receive the Zoom link.

Bar Harbor Music Festival Opening Day Tea Concert

BAR HARBOR — The 56th season of the Bar Harbor Music Festival starts with the Opening Day Tea Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at La Rochelle in Bar Harbor and features vocalist April Martin and pianist Cara Chowning performing music by Rossini, Strauss, Schubert, Schuman, Faure, Beach and Verdi.

Tea from Bar Harbor Tea Company will be served during intermission.

For a full festival schedule and to buy tickets, go online to www.barharbormusicfestival.org.

Landscapes on display

BAR HARBOR — Stop by the Jesup Memorial Library in June to see the landscape paintings of Bar Harbor-based artist Vicky Smith. Smith became an oil painter after raising her children and she is primarily self-taught.

Smith’s painting has been influenced by local artists Linda Rowell Kelly, Philip Frey, Judy Taylor and Mary Ternus along with others with whom she Plein Air paints.