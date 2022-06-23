Arts Glances: Cars & Coffee, Vafiadis memorial celebration, food pantry benefit concert

Gallery opening reception

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Artemis Gallery in Northeast Harbor is having an opening reception on Thursday, June 23, from 5-7 p.m. Featured artists are Emily Freeman, Berri Kramer, David LaPalombara and Rebeka Raye.

Cars & Coffee June 25

SEAL COVE — The Seal Cove Auto Museum is hosting a special Cars & Coffee event on electric cars on Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Many are surprised to discover that the electric car is not a recent development; electric cars have been around since the 19th century. Show your Mach-E, Tesla or other marque of electric car alongside some of their predecessors from the museum’s collection.

Cars & Coffee is an opportunity for drivers to showcase their special vehicles, and for auto enthusiasts and community members to peek under hoods, learn about the hobby and enjoy a day at the museum with a cup of coffee.

All are welcome, with or without an antique or vintage vehicle, and museum admission is free until 1 p.m. on show days.

For more information, visit www.sealcoveautomuseum.org.

Celebrate theater founder’s life at ART June 25

SOMESVILLE — A memorial celebration will be held in memory of George Vafiadis, founder of the Acadia Repertory and Penobscot theatres, who died in March. This event will start at 12:30 p.m. June 25 at the Acadia Repertory Theatre on Rte. 102 in Somesville.

Local theatre audiences will remember Vafiadis for his incredible contributions to the performing arts as a director, producer and actor.

This celebration will feature a welcome at 12:30 p.m., remembrance and storytelling at 1 p.m., and party time (OPA!) at 2:30.

As seating will be limited, those interested in attending are asked to RSVP in advance to Ken Stack at [email protected].

Concert benefits food pantry

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — St. John’s Episcopal Church is holding a concert on Saturday, June 25, at 3 p.m., to benefit the Westside Food Pantry. The concert, open to the public by donation, at 315 Main St. in Southwest Harbor will feature traditional, folk and original music. Performing artists include Rick Barter, Amy Kurman, Beth Herrick and Jim Vekasi.

Award-winning writer offers workshop at Gilley

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Award-winning writer and mixed media artist Annaliese Jakimides teaches the first of four writing workshops at the Wendell Gilley Museum on Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants will write a few short pieces and have opportunities to share their work if they choose.

A native of inner-city Boston, Jakimides moved to northern Maine and raised a family, growing almost all their food and pumping water by hand. She currently lives in an apartment overlooking the copper dome of the Bangor Public Library. She also teaches writing and in addition to working with urban environmental justice organizations and international arts groups, she has developed humanities programs for schools and discussed life through the lens of children’s literature in a variety of settings, including prisons, community centers and libraries.

This event will be held in-person only at the museum and costs $25 per person. Space is limited and registration is required at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.

Soul Asylum plays at The Criterion

BAR HARBOR — Originally called Loud Fast Rules, a punk rock band started in 1981, Soul Asylum has continued to tour over the years. Playing at the 1993 MTV Inaugural Ball of President Bill Clinton and performing Velvet Underground’s “Sweet Jane” with Lou Reed at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame opening concert are among the alternative rock band’s highlights.

The band’s hit “Runaway Train” won a 1994 Grammy as Best Rock Song and its songs have been featured in the movies “Chasing Amy” and “Clerks.” The band will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor. Ticket prices range from $58 to $84. To reserve seats in the landmark theater, visit www.criteriontheatre.org/live-events. For more info, call 288-0829 and email [email protected].