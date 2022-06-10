Arts Glances: Bar Harbor Pride, spring craft fair, youth gardening program

Pride drag show June 11

BAR HARBOR — On Saturday, June 11, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7), the 1932 Criterion Theatre is hosting Curbside Queen’s 8th Annual Bar Harbor Pride Drag Show, sponsored by Bar Harbor Pride and Villager Motel.

The theater is monitoring local COVID-19 trends and will meet or exceed protocols mandated by local governments. Show tickets can be purchased online at www.criteriontheatre.org/live-events or www.ticketmaster.com/event/01005CBACCD59A1B.

Spring craft fair

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 18 and 19, the Island Arts Association is holding its spring craft fair on the Pemetic Green. This event will feature local artists and crafters.

Acoustic country concert

BAR HARBOR — Country singer Cody Jinks will play the Criterion Theatre at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

Show tickets can be purchased online at www.criteriontheatre.org/live-events or www.ticketmaster.com/event/01005CADE1BE7B94.

Youth gardening program

BERNARD — Are you aged 8-14 and curious about how to design and grow a garden? Join The Westside Summer Garden Club at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library and learn how to be a garden pro through hands-on workshops with Bar Harbor Garden Club mentors.

Participants will attend three hands-on Saturday morning programs on June 25, July 16 and Aug. 20 at the library, tend their plots at the Kelley Farm community garden in Bernard and learn from their mentors.

Club members will receive all the tools, materials and plants needed to create and tend their garden. There will be a party at the conclusion to celebrate the harvest.

The program has a $20 materials fee. Scholarships are available and space is limited to 12 participants. Register at https://forms.gle/TfhxKPKyAa6DmfuZ7 or call (207) 244-3798.

Sunday Sounds at Woodlawn Museum

ELLSWORTH — Woodlawn Museum will be featuring the talents of local performers on Sunday mornings from 10:30 a.m. to noon starting June 26.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy some music as performers entertain from the front porch of The Black House. This is a free concert series. The museum will be open for tours until 4 p.m.

Schedule

June 26: Kate Hall/Vivian Hyde with Steamy Buddha

July 17: Bobbi Lane with Precipe Cafe

July 31: Stephen Bowman/Phil Kell with Morton’s Moo

Aug. 7: Shore Road Music with Downeast Specialty Cafe

Aug. 14: Gus La Casse with Flexit Café