Arts Glances: Award-winning documentary, Gallery on the Green, Bagaduce Chorale

Scenes of MDI

BAR HARBOR — Beverly Bono’s plein air oil paintings of Acadia and Mount Desert Island will be on exhibit at Bar Harbor Savings & Loan on Main Street in July.

Bono is a lifelong, self-taught artist and member of the Plein Air Painters of Acadia, which is a group of local artists who paint scenes of MDI.

For information, call (207) 664-3533.

Library to show award-winning documentary July 20

NORTHEAST HARBOR — How far can kindness take you?

The Northeast Harbor Library will host a screening and discussion of the Emmy Award-winning documentary “Tashi and the Monk,” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, about the Jhamtse Gatsal Children’s Community in northeastern India.

Over a decade ago, Buddhist monk Lobang Phuntsok, handpicked by the Dalai Lama to share Tibetan Buddhism with the West, felt called to leave a life as a spiritual teacher in the U.S. to return to the region of his birth to try and rescue children from suffering.

Since then, he has created a community in the foothills of the Himalayas called Jhamtse Gatsal, Tibetan for “The Garden of Love and Compassion,” which provides a permanent home for 90 orphaned or abandoned Tibetan children.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A session with the leaders of Jhamtse International, the organization that supports the children’s community.

The event is free and open to the public.

Gallery on the Green

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The 23rd annual juried fine art festival, Gallery on the Green, takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, in downtown Southwest Harbor.

Criterion folk rock concert

BAR HARBOR — Folk rock musician Gordon Thomas Ward will be in concert at the 1932 Criterion Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23.

Standard admission is $15.

Tickets are available at the box office and online at https://tinyurl.com/3fwv79m4.

Bagaduce Chorale

BAR HARBOR — Bagaduce Chorale will perform at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in Bar Harbor at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23.

The performance, called “To The Stars,” is part of Bagaduce Chorale’s Summer Concert Series and is directed by Bronwyn Kortge.

Seating is limited. Tickets and information are available at www.bagaducechorale.org.