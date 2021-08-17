Arts Glances: Author talk, movie night, photography exhibit

Author discusses cutthroat business of the big top

BAR HARBOR— P.T. Barnum, James Bailey and John Ringling were three titans of the Golden Age of the Circus whose ever-evolving showmanship, business strategies, personal magnetism and rivalries created a spectacle that captivated entire communities.

Author Les Standiford will share stories from his book, “Battle for the Big Top: P.T. Barnum, James Bailey, John Ringling, and the Death-Defying Saga of the American Circus,” about the men who created “the greatest show on earth” on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. on Zoom, with the Jesup Memorial Library.

Copies of the book are on sale at co-sponsor Sherman’s Books at any of their locations, online at shermans.com or by calling (207) 288-3161.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/standiford or email [email protected].

Movie night

BAR HARBOR — The Criterion Theatre will be showing “Free Guy” starring Ryan Reynolds Aug. 20-23 at 7 p.m. The movie, rated PG-13 for strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude references, is about a bank teller who finds out he’s a background player in an open-world video game. Standard seat tickets are $8 and loge box tickets are $9. To purchase tickets, visit criteriontheatre.org or the Fandango app.

Photography exhibit

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Garden Club of Mount Desert will hold a photography exhibition called Circles of Covid at the Northeast Harbor Library Garden Room, 2nd floor, from Aug. 19 through Sept. 2. The library is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.nehlibrary.org/events.

MDI past and present captured in family photos

TREMONT — It is probable that any family with a long history on Mount Desert Island has a box or albums full of scenic photos and family snapshots they don’t quite know what to do with.

Marshall Whittlesea, a mathematics professor in California, whose family has summered in Tremont for generations, has come up with a good idea for the boxes of his family’s photos dating from 1920s to the present. He decided to digitize many of them so they could be preserved and shared with various family members.

“It was a painstaking process,” he says, “but as I was going through them, I was struck by the differences in the MDI scenery between then and now.”

For one thing, there were a lot less trees and a lot more unpaved roads back then, he says.

“I found it really interesting to see how things looked some 80 years and compare them with today,” he said. “I thought others might be interested also.”

With that in mind, Whittlesea has assembled about 50 photos, most from Tremont, but some from other MDI towns, and vistas highlighting some of the more dramatic changes his family captured on film.

The Tremont Historical Society, which has been busy digitizing its own collection of photos and objects, has invited Whittlesea to give a presentation that shows these changes on Monday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. in the Harvey Kelley Room at the Tremont Town Office. The public is welcome.

Grants available to nonprofit theaters

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Theater Fund is accepting grant proposals from local, regional and statewide nonprofit theaters or theater groups in Maine.

Funds will be awarded for programmatic, capacity-building, operating and capital support. Awards typically are between $2,500 and $5,000, although larger awards may be considered.

The deadline is Sept. 15. An online application, guidelines and a list of recent grants are available at www.mainecf.org.

For more information contact MaineCF Senior Program Officer Leslie Goode at (207) 412-2002 or at lgo[email protected].

MaineCF seeks grant proposals to support LGBTQ+ organizations

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation’s Equity Fund is accepting applications from nonprofits for project and capacity-building grants that address lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) issues and needs in Maine.

Grant awards of up to $7,500 are available, with priority given to projects and organizations that serve people in rural and underserved communities; support LGBTQ+ families, youth or elders; increase access to health care or reduce health disparities; reduce anti-LGBTQ+ violence; support social and cultural community-building activities; and provide education to promote respect and understanding of LGBTQ+ people.

The deadline for grant applications is Sept. 15. An online application, guidelines and list of 2020 grants are available at www.mainecf.org.

For more information, contact Senior Program Officer Gloria Aponte C. at [email protected] or (207) 761-2440.