Arts Glances: Author talk, fall Handworks Festival, writing workshop

Author talk explores what makes a family

BAR HARBOR — Megan Gilliss’ debut novel “Lungfish” focuses on Tuck, a woman whose husband’s addiction has drained their finances and has driven them to move illegally to an abandoned island off the coast of Maine. The novel explores addiction, doubt, marriage, motherhood and the ground that is ever shifting beneath our feet. Join Gilliss for a hybrid author talk at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Jesup Memorial Library.

Gillis attended the Bennington Writing Seminars and is a fellow of the Hewnoaks Artist Residency. She has worked as a journalist, a bookseller, a librarian and a hospital worker, and lives in Portland.

Copies of “Lungfish” will be on sale the night of the event and are available at Sherman’s Bookshop in Bar Harbor.

This event is a hybrid program and registration is required to attend either in person or on Zoom. Register at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/gilliss or email [email protected].

Fall Handworks Festival

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — ArtWaves in Bar Harbor and The Wendell Gilley Museum in Southwest Harbor are teaming up for the Fall 2022 Handworks Festival from Nov. 5-16.

Nine different classes are being offered by the two organizations, including weaving a heart bundle, basketmaking, coptic bookbinding, carving comfort birds, advanced knitting, wooden spoon carving, making stained-glass suncatchers, making traditional cornhusk dolls and rug felting.

Registration is open now. Prices are discounted thanks to support from Bar Harbor Bank & Trust and Machias Savings Bank, and range from $30-60. Sign up through the ArtWaves website at www.artwavesmdi.org or email [email protected] for more information.

Jakimides to teach writing workshop at the Gilley

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Award-winning writer and mixed media artist Annaliese Jakimides will teach a writing workshop at the Wendell Gilley Museum from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 12, at the museum. She will use pieces from the Gilley’s permanent collection and visiting exhibits to spark inspiration and creativity for students, a technique called “ekphrastic writing.”

“Ekphrastic writing can be analytical, deep and playful, but more than anything, it provides an endless stream of possible entries into writing,” Jakimides said.

Winner of the Acadia Prize in Poetry, Jakimides has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize and has been named a finalist for the Maine Literary Awards in both poetry and nonfiction. Cited in national competitions, her poetry and prose have been included in many journals and anthologies and broadcast on Maine Public and National Public Radio.

This event is in person and costs $25 for non-museum members and $20 for members. Space is limited. To register, visit www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.