Arts Glances: Art opening, craft fair, talks & demos

Artemis Gallery celebrates 6th opening of season

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Artemis Gallery is holding its sixth opening of the season on Aug. 18 from 5-7 p.m.

Featured artists include photographer Olga Merrill, acrylic painter Christopher O’Connor, painter and printmaker Mary Prince and oil painter Judy Taylor.

A portion of sales from the show will benefit College of the Atlantic and the Cody Van Heerden Chair in Economics and Quantitative Social Sciences.

The gallery is located at 1 Old Firehouse Lane in Northeast Harbor. The show runs until Aug. 31.

For more information, go online to artemisgalleryme.com or call (207) 276-3001.

Annual August Craft Fair

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Island Arts Association and YMCA Mount Desert Island will be hosting the annual August Craft Fair on the Pemetic Green (lawn next to the Harbor House Community Service Center and in front of Pemetic Elementary School) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. The event will feature local artists and crafters.

Setting sail with the Bruntons

BAR HARBOR — Don and Malu Brunton set sail from Portland, Maine, to Brazil in 1993 aboard a 22-foot sailing sloop, with their 2-year-old daughter Isabella. They have been sailing from South America to Maine ever since.

The Bruntons sailed into Bar Harbor this summer on their 50-foot cutter sloop. From pirates to choppy seas, the duo will share stories and photos of their time on the high seas during a hybrid talk at Jesup Memorial Library at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Register for either in person or Zoom at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/sail.

Artist talk/demo

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Using live models in landscape painting can change the aesthetic of the piece.

Artist Judy Taylor will give a talk and demonstration at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on the lawn of St. John’s Church across from Southwest Harbor Library, called “The Model in the Landscapes.”

Taylor is trained as a classical figurative and portrait painter in the atelier tradition. She has an extensive collection of landscapes, townscapes and cityscapes from various spots around the country, including her present home on Mount Desert Island.

This event is free and open to the public with no registration necessary. There is no rain date for this program.

Visit www.swhplibrary.org, email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7065 for more information.

Poet to give talk at Jesup

BAR HARBOR — Swan’s Island poet Gary Rainford will be at Jesup Memorial Library on Sept. 1 to talk about his book, “Adrift,” which features poems about his mother, her dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, as well as his time as her caregiver.

Rainford is an award-winning poet and author of two other books of poetry – “Liner Notes” and “Salty Liquor.”

This event takes place at 7 p.m. and is co-sponsored by Sherman’s Books. Copies will be on sale that night as well as online at www.shermans.com.

This event will be hybrid. To sign up for either online or in person, go to www.jesuplibrary.org/events/rainford.