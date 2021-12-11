Arts Glances: Art exhibit, tree arrangement workshop, holiday activities

Library holds tree arrangement workshop

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Northeast Harbor Library will be hosting a Make Your Own Tabletop Tree Arrangement workshop on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 4-5 p.m. All materials will be provided but participants can bring their own supplies and decorations to use. Space is limited. To register, call (207) 276-3333, stop by the library or email [email protected].

Library exhibit depicts mother’s journey

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Northeast Harbor Library is holding an exhibit by Lelania Harpal Kaur Avila this month called An Abecedarian Reflection: Parenting Through Childhood Cancer.

The exhibit features 26 action verbs illustrated with art and poetry to describe one mother’s journey. A collection of hand-lettered poems accompanies multi-media art pieces (pen and ink, pencil/colored pencil, pastels, watercolor, acrylics, collage). This show was inspired during the January 2020 open mic at the library when Avila viewed art on the walls created by students at Mount Desert Elementary.

Materials chosen for the art pieces reflect Avila’s lifelong commitment to address overconsumption as a first-world human. For instance, the scrolls are displayed on holders created from the “gobs of medical mail” and molded via paper mache.

Copies of the art and poems were collected into book form as well. Avila’s hope that copies of the books can go to children’s hospitals and clinics as an offering to other parents on similar journeys.

Celebrate the season

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library celebrates the holiday season this month with several family activities, including an old-fashioned radio play of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” presented by Ms. Ross’ third-grade class at Trenton Elementary School and theater artist Brittany Parker. Kids, teens and families can take part in the library’s Gingerbread House Contest & Display and register for a Take & Make Ornament Craft Kit, with the option to display the finished ornaments on the library’s Christmas tree. For more information on how to join in the fun, go online to www.swhplibrary.org.