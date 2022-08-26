Arts Glances: Art exhibit, children’s concert, piazza party

‘Acadian Eleven’ to exhibit this weekend

BAR HARBOR — For this year’s major show, the Argosy Gallery is honoring the artists it has represented the longest. These award-winning, nationally exhibited painters have chosen six works each for the “Acadian Eleven” exhibition from 1-5 p.m. in the Porcupine Room of the Bar Harbor Inn, Saturday, Aug. 27, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.

Call (207) 288-9226 for more information.

Children’s concert

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Northeast Harbor Library will host a children’s concert with local musicians Christina Spurling, piano, and Allison Kiger, flute, on Monday, Aug. 29, at 3 p.m. in the Mellon Room at the library. They will perform the Norman Rockwell’s children’s story “Willie Was Different,” set to music by Seymour Barab.

This free event is part of the Northeast Harbor Library’s summer reading program.

Registration is required for this event. Go online to https://nehlibrary.org or call (207) 276-3333 to register. All ages are welcome. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

Born in a barn

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Barn Cats, an eclectic string-swing-jazz quartet, will play at The Nor’Easter Pound and Market in Northeast Harbor at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.

Born in a barn in Brooksville, the Cats are comprised of classical violinist Chris Nemeth, vocalist and dobroist Bob Hipkens, guitarist Phil Kell, bassist Tom Karnofsky and guest vocalist/ukulelist Brittany Parker and guest violinist/mandolist Jim Coffman.

Party on the Piazza

BAR HARBOR — Enjoy drinks, hors d’oeuvres, explore the museum, bid on silent auction items and support the Bar Harbor Historical Society at the historic La Rochelle Mansion and Museum at the first annual Party on the Piazza.

Taking place on Sept. 10, the event begins at 5 p.m. and will be catered by Sweet Pea’s Cafe Catering, featuring summer-inspired coastal comfort cuisine, with wines sponsored by House Wine.

Two tiers of tickets are available at $95 per individual and a $250 patron ticket, which includes an entry into a raffle to win a basket of items curated by the society’s events committee. All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the mission at La Rochelle and the historical society.

For more information, to purchase tickets, to become a member or to donate, visit https://barharborhistorical.org.