Arts Glances: Acadia Explorer Program, Soup/Bread event, ASC art exhibit

Acadia Explorer Program

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Southwest Harbor Public Library is teaming up with Acadia National Park to offer adventurous, educational, outdoor programs for kids that will focus on nature, hiking, leave-no-trace, weather, local wildlife, literacy and more. Programs will be from 10-11:30 a.m. one Saturday a month from May to August.

Caregivers must accompany children for the entirety of the program. A park pass is required for the programs that meet at park locations. This program is geared toward grades K-6. Registration for caregiver and children is required for each program online at www.swhplibrary.org.

Hiking and leave-no-trace, May 21, Carroll Homestead.

Loons and nesting, June 4, Echo Lake.

Weather and cloud charting, July 16, Seawall.

All about Acadia, August 13, Southwest Harbor Public Library.

Library holds Soup/Bread event

SOMESVILLE — The Somesville Library will be holding a Soup and Bread Event on Wednesday, May 4, from 4-6 p.m. at the library on Main Street in Somesville. Soups and bread will be for takeout, but if the weather is good there will be some tables set up on the lawn for folks to eat outside. Leave a message at (207) 244-7404 with questions.

ASC art exhibit opens at Northeast Harbor Library

MOUNT DESERT — The 13th annual Acadia Senior College Art Show is on display in the Mellon Room at the Northeast Harbor Library through May 28.

This year’s theme is “Together” as in “2gether in ‘22 being Tootoo,” which members have interpreted in many ways.

Over 25 artists are showcased in the exhibit that features a variety of media including watercolor and oil paintings, mixed media, wood carvings, photographs and fiber art.

This year’s show is being sponsored by Camden National Bank.

The exhibit can be viewed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except during times when the Mellon Room is booked for private use. Check availability of the exhibit room on the library’s website at www.nehlibrary.org.

For more information, call (207) 288-9500 or email [email protected].

Online program to discuss administration’s impact on Maine

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Maine Center for Economic Policy President and CEO Garrett Martin will share his thoughts on the impact of the Biden administration’s programs on the state of Maine and its people at noon on Friday, April 29, in a free online presentation.

Martin has dedicated his career to connecting the dots between the daily struggles of working people and policies that can alleviate those struggles. A generation removed from poverty, he made his way to Maine after working in community economic development in the Mississippi Delta, southern India and Latin America.

Martin is a Truman Scholar and holds a master’s degree in public affairs from Princeton University with a concentration in economics and public policy analysis. He served on the Community Development Advisory Committee of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and has taught graduate courses in community economic development at the University of Southern Maine. In addition to his work at MECEP, Garrett coaches his local high school cross country and track teams and was selected the Maine State Coach of the Year in 2017.

Register for this event online at www.acadiaseniorcollege.org or email [email protected].

For more information, call Acadia Senior College at (207) 288-9500.

Artists sought for Pride Zoo

ELLSWORTH — Artists are being sought for colorful contributions to the Ellsworth Pride Zoo to celebrate Pride Month, June 2022.

As there was for the first Ellsworth Pride Fest in 2021, there will be a display of animals at the Knowlton Park in Ellsworth, and the Ellsworth High School Gender/Sexuality Diversity Alliance (GSDA) is seeking additional animals created and painted by community members with an artistic flair.

The colors used for animals should include the colors on one of the various Pride flags. Because the Pride Zoo will be displayed outside for a month, each animal should be made of sturdy material that can stand up to weather. No stakes can be put into the ground, so all animals must be freestanding. A heavy base that will keep the sculpture from being blown over is essential. All animals should be finished and ready to erect on May 30, delivered to Knowlton Park.

Contact the EHS GSDA group at [email protected] for questions, or to tell them about your animal.